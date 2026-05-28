Singapore Secures Three-Year Multi-Ship Homeport Deal with Princess Cruises



The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced a new three-year partnership agreement with Princess Cruises to significantly expand the cruise line’s presence in Singapore. Officials said the homeporting of three Princess ships would further reinforce the city-state’s role as a leading cruise hub in Asia Pacific.

Spanning 2027 through 2030, the collaboration is expected to bring more than 150,000 passengers and deliver meaningful economic benefits across Singapore’s tourism and maritime sectors. Singapore’s role as a seasonal homeport for Princess Cruises is expected to attract a strong base of international travelers, particularly from mid- to long-haul markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Officials said the deployment will further accelerate growth in the fly-cruise segment and strengthen Singapore’s position as a homeport of choice in Asia.

As part of its commitment, Princess Cruises will deploy three ships, Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Grand Princess, to Singapore, with the number of sailings set to double by 2030. Supported under STB’s Cruise Development Fund (CDF), the ships will offer extended itineraries of 10 to 28 days, giving travelers more time to explore destinations across the region. Princess Cruises’ itineraries will feature round-trip sailings to Southeast Asian destinations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, alongside longer voyages between Singapore and Japan.

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The agreement comes as Asia is working to build its cruise sector. Singapore reported nine percent growth in 2025, surpassing two million passengers annually as the industry grows. Contributing to the strong growth is also the arrival of the new 208,100-gross ton Disney Adventure, the first large, broad market ship to homeport year-round in Singapore. The Disney ship is expected to expand the market and has the potential to handle 500,000 passengers per year.

Princess’ cruise program is an example of the opportunity that experts point to by developing a regional approach to cruising that reaches the multiple experiences available in Asia. The Singapore Tourism Board highlights that it has formed a task force with Thailand, and later this year, it is sponsoring the first Asia Cruise Investment Forum.

