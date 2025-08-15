U.S. Intercepts 32 Stolen Cars Before Export From the Port of Houston



Authorities in the U.S. are intensifying a crackdown on criminal syndicates masterminding the illegal exports of stolen vehicles that are often hidden in containers. In the latest report, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it has intercepted 32 vehicles at the ports of Houston/Galveston since October 2024, preventing their illegal export to countries in the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, and South America.

The recovered vehicles, which ranged from luxury sedans to pickup trucks, were valued at over $3 million. They had arrived at the ports and would have been smuggled out of the country, hidden in containers.

CBP reports it flagged the vehicles for examination prior to exporting after officers identified discrepancies in export documentation. They conducted thorough examinations, uncovering vehicles reported as stolen from various locations across the U.S.

The agency said that the interception of the stolen vehicles is part of a broader initiative to combat transnational criminal organizations that exploit global trade routes for illicit activities. Stopping them from leaving the U.S. was critical in helping deter crime and safeguard the integrity of international commerce.

One of the 32 stolen cars intercepted before being exported from the port (CBP)

“These interceptions highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting American communities and businesses from criminal activity,” said Thomas Mahn, Area Port Director. “Our officers are dedicated to ensuring that stolen property does not leave the country and that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.”

CPB says that auto theft remains a rising concern in the U.S., a menace that has forced the agency to double its efforts to stop the illegal trade. The seizures are part of a wider crackdown that also targets narcotics, firearms, counterfeit consumer goods, illicit currency, and other contraband that violate U.S. export laws.

The interceptions come just two months after two Cuban nationals were arrested and charged over allegations of being involved in a large criminal ring linked to the exportation of stolen motor vehicles. Most of the vehicles were allegedly exported to Mexico through ports of entry in Hidalgo County and El Paso.

