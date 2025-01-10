Executive Interview: Brent Bruun, President & CEO, KVH Industries

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2024 edition.)

In the fast-changing world of satellite communications, Brent Bruun and his team at KVH are expanding their offerings and forging new solutions.

Welcome, Brent! Tell us about yourself and your career to date.

I started out by earning a B.S. in Accounting from Alfred University and became a certified public accountant. My involvement with the satellite industry began in 2000 when I joined GE Americom as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis.

GE Americom was acquired the next year by SES, and by 2004 I was serving as the head of SES AMERICOM’s Managed Solutions Division. I later held the position of Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, during which time I concentrated on mobile broadband business development opportunities with particular emphasis on the maritime and aeronautical markets.

I also became familiar with KVH, eventually joining the company in 2008 in a corporate development role. Since then, I advanced to overseeing global sales, eventually becoming the COO and, finally, CEO of the company in 2022.

Quite a journey! Fill us in on KVH, its founding and history. When did it go public?

The company entered the maritime market in the late 1970s following the development of an innovative digital compass solution for racing sailboats called “Sailcomp,” which was actually the company’s original name. The product achieved great success in America’s Cup races, and we built a large following in the leisure market.

That same digital compass technology also had applications in the military sphere where we created innovative digital navigation systems for amphibious and armored vehicles, many of which were deployed initially during the first Gulf War.

Soon after, we launched our first series of stabilized antennas for boats, specifically for satellite TV reception. These antennas offered pinpoint accuracy, remaining locked onto a satellite 22,500 miles away even as a ship pitched, rolled and yawed. Our stabilized platform technology became the basis for all of the two-way satellite communication terminals we’ve built over the last twenty years.

It was in the midst of our satellite TV antenna launch period that we went public in January 1996, and our stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “KVHI.”

Fascinating. How many offices and employees are there?

We have roughly 260 employees around the world. Our corporate headquarters is in Middletown, Rhode Island, and we have more than ten other offices worldwide.

What are KVH’s main products and services?

We offer a comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions powered by the KVH ONE Network, which we launched more than two years ago and which combines multi-orbit, multi-channel, bonded technology. Our network integrates a range of services including high-throughput GEO (geostationary Earth orbit) satellite coverage via the Intelsat Flex maritime constellation, LEO (low Earth orbit) connectivity through providers like OneWeb and Starlink, as well as 5G/4G cellular and shore-based Wi-Fi.

These diverse services are seamlessly managed through our CommBox Edge network management solution, enabling IT teams to oversee multiple wide area networks (WANs) and manage up to 30 local area networks (LANs) onboard for an integrated, multi-channel experience. In addition to providing reliable crew Internet access, KVH also enhances crew wellbeing through our KVH Link content service, which delivers up-to-date news, entertainment and other morale-boosting resources.

Are there any non-maritime operations?

We recently expanded our Starlink portfolio to deliver high-speed, low-latency data service for land-based stationary applications in the U.S., Colombia and Argentina with potential future opportunities in other countries.

Tell us about the changes in the satcom market caused by the emergence of LEO networks like Starlink. How have companies responded?

LEO networks like Starlink represent the single most disruptive and exciting technological development in maritime connectivity since satellite communications first became a reality. The long-held expectations of what connectivity should be, what it should cost and what it can deliver have been upended.

KVH, together with the rest of the maritime industry, continues to adapt to these significant technological disruptions. However, we’ve reacted decisively by expanding our portfolio of new technology – delivering the products and services our customers want – and making the decisions necessary to reconfigure our operations.

As a result, our hybrid LEO/GEO deployments are increasing; we’re meeting the demands from commercial fleets and leisure yachts for LEO technology and sophisticated value-added services, and we’re establishing a solid pipeline for ongoing growth in service activations.

Challenges remain, but we’ve laid out a path toward future growth and profitability.

What distinguishes KVH from the competition? What makes it different?

There’s a reason we named one of our most popular and innovative products “AgilePlans.” That name reflects the innovation and agility that have been hallmarks of how we do business, how we bring new products and services to the marketplace and how we’re able to adapt to the remarkable changes around us.

We set a new standard for connectivity in 2007 with the introduction of the first stabilized 60 cm VSAT antenna for maritime use. Our competitors scoffed at us, believing there was no way we could deliver the performance, reliability, and affordability we promised. Now, 60 cm terminals are common for GEO-based VSAT services at sea.

In 2022, we launched our groundbreaking KVH ONE multi-orbit, multi-channel network. Now we’re seeing our competitors follow in our wake with “me too” solutions that don’t offer the same versatility and agility we do thanks to our ability to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies like Starlink and OneWeb into one comprehensive, easily managed solution.

I believe customers benefit from our track record of establishing strong relationships with satellite operators, services providers and other innovators. We aren’t tied to any single technology. This enables us to work with our customers to create unique solutions that meet not only their budget requirements but their technological preferences along with their operational and crew needs.

At the heart of all this is an unwavering commitment to our customers’ success and satisfaction. With 24/7/365 airtime and technical support and a global network of premier technical dealers who deliver KVH factory-trained onboard installations and support, we maximize our customers’ uptime, minimize risks of outage or cyber threats and support superior crew morale. I’m proud of our team’s ability to enhance lives, enable business and connect the world with our integrated solutions.

How do you see the future of satcom technology? What new products are on the horizon, and where do you see the industry going?

The emergence of new LEO services is driving a sharp increase in data demand for critical applications such as crew connectivity, decarbonization, voyage optimization, IoT and predictive maintenance. At the same time, fleet operators recognize the ongoing need to rely on GEO-based VSAT services as a supplementary solution.

This growing demand for connectivity is creating a need for advanced tools to manage these diverse services as many of the available platforms lack the necessary capabilities to oversee data, channels, users and onboard applications.

Additionally, cybersecurity remains a pressing concern. Integrated solution providers like KVH must be prepared to help fleets secure their networks and data, minimizing the risk of potentially catastrophic cyber incidents.

What’s your biggest challenge right now?

Managing the accelerating transition to hybrid networks with LEO services playing an increasingly prominent role. We’re bringing our global sales and service network up to speed while working diligently to educate our customers and prospects about the positives and the challenges of these new options.

What kind of manager are you? How would you describe your leadership style?

I try to be a very engaged, collaborative and approachable leader. When I stepped into this role in 2022, I made sure to visit each of our regional offices around the world. I wanted to have that face-to-face interaction with the team members who spend every day making a difference for our customers. I wanted to ensure they knew who I was, understood my commitment to them and were aware I am always available if someone has a concern or an idea that will help us improve.

What’s a typical day like for you?

A typical day might run from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm unless I’m on the road meeting with channel partners, customers or our teams outside the U.S., in which case those days can get very long. Throughout the course of any typical day, you might find me participating in cross-functional development meetings focused on new products and services, speaking with our investors, or in discussions about new business development and alignments with other members of the industry. It’s a fascinating and exciting time, both at KVH and in our industry at large.

What excites you most about your job?

Our integrated solutions are making a difference in the lives of seafarers, the safety of vessels and the success of our customers. That makes it easy to get up in the morning. All of us at KVH take that responsibility very seriously.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

When I have a breather I ski, golf, spend time with my family (including my two granddaughters) and, this past year, watch the Mets come up a few games short of the World Series.

Jack O’Connell is the magazine’s Senior Editor.