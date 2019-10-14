Technical Sales Support

Are you passionate about protecting the world’s oceans through green technology for ballast water? Then we have just the position for you!

On behalf of BAWAT, MARPRO is looking for a technical sales support profile:

Bawat A/S is a Danish-owned company that offers a unique green solution for treating ballast water. Ballast water transported by ships must not be discharged into new waters without treatment. The solution is based on using the ship’s waste heat to pasteurise the ballast water. This green technology uses neither chemicals nor additional energy, which makes it unique among the market’s competing solutions. It is approved, patented and still also holds great development potential. Bawat A/S has already sold ballast-water installations to several of the world’s leading shipping companies and is ready to speed up the commercialisation. The market is very attractive, since the world’s collective fleet of ships – large and small, new and old – are now obliged only to discharge treated ballast water. Moreover, a unique feature of the technology is that it can be used to great advantage in both ports and shipyards.

Bawat A/S seeks the following employee to join the company on this growth journey.

You have a background as an engineer, a marine engineer or a similar practical/theoretical background. You enjoy and are experienced in calculating heat and mass balances for engines or boilers. You must have knowledge of engines and engine rooms, preferably in ships. Limited travel activity.

Working for Bawat A/S means:

- you will join a team of people who are passionate about their work

- you will have plenty of opportunities for personal development in a busy working environment with rapid decision-making processes

- you will be working with committed colleagues at a dynamic workplace in Hørsholm

- we communicate in English with our customers and suppliers, and work in an open and inspiring office environment.

The recruitment process is handled by MARPRO. For questions, please contact Managing Director, Jakob le Fevre, MARPRO on +45 5370 0995.

Application deadline is October 31st, 2019. If interested in being part of the journey, please send your motivated application and CV, by clicking the apply link.

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water management that is simple, flexible, cost-effective and sustainable led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. Since then, Bawat has built upon its innovative breakthrough to offer targeted, state-of-the art solutions to the maritime industry as this sector adapts to a new environmental framework at sea. Bawat is an engineer-driven company that is rooted in the tradition of Danish maritime innovation. Bawat has a deep maritime insight and expertise and an extensive network in the sector. For these reasons, Bawat is seen as a trusted and professional partner. Read more: www.bawat.com