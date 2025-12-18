Aging Freighter Sinks at Anchor in Puerto Montt

A derelict freighter has partially sunk at anchor in Puerto Montt, Chile, creating a risk of possible diesel pollution in a pristine region.

According to local media, the freighter Fusion took on a list at her permanent anchorage in a sheltered bay at Puerto Montt, and on Saturday she was found partially submerged. (Local outlet Soy Chile suggests the vessel was aground on a soft bottom, and listed during an unusually high tide.) The ship is less than 100 feet offshore, raising concerns about shoreline pollution, and containment booms have been deployed to keep a diesel slick from spreading.

A specialized pollution control team from an oil spill response company arrived on scene Sunday to coordinate the effort. The captain of the port told Soy Chile that the situation is under control.

Puerto Montt's maritime prosecutor has launched an investigation into the cause of the casualty, according to local outlet Soy Chile.

The freighter Fusion has been moored at Puerto Montt since at least early 2022, according to AIS records provided by Pole Star Global. The vessel is 48 years old, and has lived a long life under various names and flags. She served the Galapagos Islands for some years under the Ecuadorian flag before her sale and reflagging into the Chilean market. She has no port state control record since 2015, indicative of domestic coastwise trade.

Top image: Fusion at Puerto Montt (Ruben Vega / VesselFinder)