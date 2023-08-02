Program Manager

This position is responsible for being the primary liaison between our customers and our internal and external stakeholders for new construction, major refit or repair projects. Projects, consisting of significant heavy manufacturing, take place in fabrication shops, dry docks and on the waterfront. The successful candidate will support the 1,000+ working men and women on our waterfront by leading, coordinating and controlling all aspects of one or more maritime construction project from inception to vessel delivery.

Job location: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), Wisconsin - Sturgeon Bay

For more information about this position please visit Career Site - Self Service (adp.com)