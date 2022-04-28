Port Engineer

Government

The U.S. Navy believes that the three recent deaths amongst the crew of the carrier USS George Washington were all suicides, prompting an effort to provide support for the ship's crewmembers and look for any root causes behind the fatalities. In all, seven people aboard Washington have died over the last 12 months from various causes, according to CNN. George Washington has been at Newport News Shipyard for its mid-life overhaul since 2017, and some crewmembers have reported challenging living and...