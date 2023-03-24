Ocean Vision AI Program Manager

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

Status: The position is funded for 12 months

Extension: Additional 6 months, based on job performance and continued funding

Pay range: $75,000-90,000

Benefits eligible: Yes, including healthcare, retirement plan with employer contribution, personal and professional development opportunities, and paid time-off.

Location: On site or hybrid, minimum 3 days on site/week at MBARI, Moss Landing, CA

Deadline: Applications will be reviewed starting March 27, 2023; open until filled

Start date: May 2023

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) along with our collaborative partners* is seeking a Program Manager for a multi-institutional, NSF-funded effort called Ocean Vision AI (OVAI). The OVAI program seeks to address the extraordinary challenge of scaling up our capacity to analyze underwater visual data through a globally coordinated network that enables effective collaboration between human operators and artificial intelligence. OVAI’s platforms, which include a Portal, http://fathomnet.org/ FathomNet, and Video Game, will achieve this through application of principles in data science, human-computer interaction, and community engagement. OVAI will accelerate ocean discovery, inform all sectors of the Blue Economy, and lead to effective and sustainable marine stewardship. The Program Manager will report to MBARI Principal Engineer Kakani Katija (Bioinspiration Lab), who is the lead Principal Investigator (PI) for OVAI.

Major responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Implement the OVAI program;

Project coordination and programmatic support for OVAI;

Project management in reporting, budgets, subawards, and contracts;

Monitor OVAI progress in meeting goals and objectives, and ensuring organizational accountability;

Facilitate program activities including understanding needs of OVAI users and community engagement;

Champion the OVAI vision and roadmap with key collaborators and contributors;

Provide input on OVAI vision, strategy, roadmap, and goals.

Qualifications of a successful candidate include but are not limited to:

A Master’s degree and 3 years of related experience, or a Bachelor’s degree (see above) and 5 years of related experience is required. The degree can be in Oceanography, Marine Science/Engineering, Data Science, or a closely related technical field.

Excellent organizational skills are required, and the candidate must be able to pay attention to detail, work independently, multi-task, focus on results, and meet short-term deadlines.

Proficiency in MS Office or OS products (e.g., Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Keynote), Google (e.g., Docs, Sheets, Forms, Slides), and other collaborative products (e.g., Slack) are required. Proficiency in Adobe products (e.g., Illustrator, Photoshop) is helpful.

Excellent oral and written communication skills that connect the scientific community with the general public.

Travel to attend meetings, conferences, and workshops is required.

Ability to follow current scientific and technical trends regarding data science, marine imaging, and ocean observing is preferred.

Experience with outreach and publicity activities is desired as well.

*Collaborative partners include Central and Northern California Ocean Observing System (CeNCOOS), Ocean Discovery League (ODL), CVision AI, and University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC).

Applications must be sent by email to [email protected] [email protected] (with Job Code: OVAI-PM in the subject line), and include:

A cover letter, including reference to relevant training and/or experience;

A curriculum vitae;

Contact information for 3 referees.

MBARI was founded by David Packard to develop and apply new methods, instruments, and analytical systems to address fundamental problems in ocean science, and to identify new directions where innovative technologies will accelerate progress. Achieving this requires a peer relationship among scientists and engineers, ready access to the sea, and effective communication with the broader oceanographic community. MBARI has an active data science and research program working on many aspects of ocean science and engineering that the successful candidate will be able to be part of.

MBARI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. MBARI considers all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, age, disability, covered veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

