245
Views

Marketing Manager - Maritime Defense

flagship management logo

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 08:28:00

APPLY

Position Challenges & Responsibilities:

  • Gathers and analyzes information to identify new markets and customers, demand for products and services, and efficacy of existing marketing strategies
  • Develop a comprehensive online presence and press relations plan to enhance company’s credibility with its primary audiences
  • Conducts market research, sales forecasting, and strategic planning to assess and ensure the sale and profitability of products and services.
  • Cultivate and integrate new ideas and campaigns that align with current and future sales goals.
  • Conducts pricing research and analysis to ensure competitive product and service pricing.
  • Build brand awareness and positioning.
  • Collaborates, participates in, and coordinates promotional activities or trade shows.
  • Negotiates contracts for services needed to execute a marketing strategy.
  • Create successful marketing campaign and act as project manager, from design to execution.
  • Maintain company website and social media platforms
  • Manage company image to key stakeholders in the Navy and Coast Guard ship repair/ship building sector

 
Preferred Qualifications:

  • B.S. Degree in Business, Marketing, or related 
  • 5+ years marketing experience within the US Navy or US Coast Guard industry (including related industries such as shipyards, equipment manufacturing, etc.)
  • Experience with managing public relations and advertising firms
  • Proven experience creating marketing strategies, advertising campaigns
  • Ability to present goals and forecasts for future projects
  • Existing holder of Secret Clearance or ability to obtain
  • US Citizenship Required

 
Successful applicants will be required to submit to a pre-employment background check and drug screen. 