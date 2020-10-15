Marketing Manager - Maritime Defense
Position Challenges & Responsibilities:
- Gathers and analyzes information to identify new markets and customers, demand for products and services, and efficacy of existing marketing strategies
- Develop a comprehensive online presence and press relations plan to enhance company’s credibility with its primary audiences
- Conducts market research, sales forecasting, and strategic planning to assess and ensure the sale and profitability of products and services.
- Cultivate and integrate new ideas and campaigns that align with current and future sales goals.
- Conducts pricing research and analysis to ensure competitive product and service pricing.
- Build brand awareness and positioning.
- Collaborates, participates in, and coordinates promotional activities or trade shows.
- Negotiates contracts for services needed to execute a marketing strategy.
- Create successful marketing campaign and act as project manager, from design to execution.
- Maintain company website and social media platforms
- Manage company image to key stakeholders in the Navy and Coast Guard ship repair/ship building sector
Preferred Qualifications:
- B.S. Degree in Business, Marketing, or related
- 5+ years marketing experience within the US Navy or US Coast Guard industry (including related industries such as shipyards, equipment manufacturing, etc.)
- Experience with managing public relations and advertising firms
- Proven experience creating marketing strategies, advertising campaigns
- Ability to present goals and forecasts for future projects
- Existing holder of Secret Clearance or ability to obtain
- US Citizenship Required
Successful applicants will be required to submit to a pre-employment background check and drug screen.