First Assistant Engineer- CSUMA

Job no: 509911

Work type: Management (MPP)

Location: Maritime Academy

Categories: MPP, At-Will, Full Time, Trades

Working Title: 1st Assistant Engineer (License held)

Classification Title: Administrator II

Department Name: TS Golden Bear

Time Base: Full-time

Pay Plan: 12 month

Bargaining Unit : M80 (Management/MPP)

Employment Type: MPP – this position is part of the California State University Management Personnel Plan (MPP). No tenure or permanent status can be achieved within MPP.

Salary Range: Hiring salary is budgeted at $115k-$120k commensurate with education, experience and licensure.

Benefits: Premium benefit package includes outstanding health, dental and vision plans; life and disability insurances; pension (CalPERS); tuition fee waiver; and 14 paid holidays per year. See our benefits website for additional information.

Application Deadline: Open until filled.

Position Summary:

The Office of Marine Programs primary mission is to support the academic departments in the education and application of knowledge in the processes associated with all aspects of the Maritime and related industry by manning and maintaining the vessel training assets. Activities associated with Marine Programs include hands on professional development of prospective Merchant Marine Officers, Facility, and Mechanical Engineers and support of course work in those areas.

Under the direct supervision of the Chief Engineer the First Assistant Engineer is responsible for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the training ship engineering equipment and spaces, and assisting in supervision of the training ship staff, students, and student workers.

About the California State University Maritime Academy:

Established in 1929, California State University Maritime Academy, a campus of the California State University, is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast. Located on a scenic waterfront site in Vallejo, the campus serves a student population of approximately 1100 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. The campus currently offers undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Marine Transportation, Global and Maritime Studies, and Business Administration. A master’s degree in Transportation and Engineering Management is offered as well as a number of extended learning programs and courses.

Major Responsibilities:

Under Chief Engineer, plan and perform all Engine and Electrical work for the maintenance and upkeep of the training ship Engineering Plant and Housing Facilities.

Responsible for the repair and maintenance of all vessel equipment and systems to the satisfaction of USCG and ABS regulatory standards.

Directly supervise all subordinate ship’s engineering staff.

Observe and participate in safety evaluation and reporting.

Assist Chief Engineer in maintaining accurate shipboard work order and maintenance records

Assist in administering vessel and equipment familiarization training for marine engineering students and supervising students during coursework under guidance of assigned instructor of record.

Assist in planning and organizing a shipboard marine laboratory facility for the training of marine engineering students.

Supervise all ship’s engineering officer staff in the preparation of parts orders and repair requirements for the training ship.

Work with the Chief Engineer and engine officers in preparation of repair statements of work.

Required Qualifications:

BS Degree in Marine or Mechanical Engineering or Technology, or a related field.

USCG Chief Engineer or 1 st Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited.

Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited. STCW – 95 Endorsement

Thorough knowledge and abilities in the areas of Marine Engineering and vessel maintenance and repair. Specific areas include marine diesel engine maintenance and operations, pump operation and maintenance, marine electrical systems, refrigeration & air conditioning, and experience in operation of marine environmental equipment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Welding and machining experience.

Knowledge of Marine electronics.

Knowledge of Marine Automation and Control Systems.

Special Conditions: The 1st Assistant Engineer will be required to participate in one annual training cruise s of approximately 65 days as a condition of employment. The incumbent will be required to work a variety of shifts that may include working days, evenings, weekends and/or holidays. The successful candidate will be required to complete a background investigation and pre-employment physical, including a drug test, prior to beginning work. As required by federal regulations, the candidate must be able to obtain a Merchant Mariners Document issued by the United States Coast Guard. In addition, each year the incumbent must pass a pre-cruise physical and drug screening for participation in the training cruise.

Physical, Mental and Environmental Conditions:

Up to 40% of the activities involve sitting, standing, squatting, kneeling or walking; involves lifting heavy weight objects limited to 50 pounds; may involve pushing and pulling objects within the weight limits.

Is exposed to excessive noise

Is around moving machinery

Is exposed to marked changes in temperature and/or humidity

Ability to work in small confined spaces for extended periods of time.

Ability to work at varying heights.

Ability to work and communicate in a hot, noisy environment

Will work with fuel, lubricants and other hazardous materials on a routine basis

Background Check: Satisfactory completion of a background check (including a criminal records check, physical and drug screening). CSU will make a conditional offer of employment, which may be rescinded if the background check reveals disqualifying information, and/or it is discovered that the candidate knowingly withheld or falsified information. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the continued employment of a current CSU employee who was conditionally offered the position.

Mandated Reporter: The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.

Designated Position: This position is a “designated position” in the California State University’s Conflict of Interest Code. The successful candidate accepting this position is required to file Conflict of Interest forms subject to the regulations of the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Eligibility to Work: Applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days of the date of hire.

Title IX: Please view the Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator at: https://www2.calstate.edu/titleix

EEO Statement: Cal Maritime is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. The university subscribes to all state and federal regulations and prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, medical condition, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable Accommodations will be provided to applicants with qualifying disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Benefits Coordinator at (707) 654-1146.

Application Procedure: Click "APPLY NOW" to complete the Cal Maritime Online Employment Application and attach the following documents: cover letter and resume.

Applications close: Open Until Filled