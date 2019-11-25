Director of Health, Quality, Safety, Security & Environment

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-25 17:39:21

Manages Others YES Work Schedule Full-Time APPLY

Position Description:

The HQSSE Director is responsible to the Vice President for leading our regional teams in achieving operational excellence through safety, standardization, and quality assurance—orchestrated to preserve our valuable human and material assets while maintaining product integrity. This involves supervising, updating, implementing, and improving company’s established HQSSE programs, procedures, checklists, and policy standards. The successful candidate develops and maintains governance documents (policies, standards, procedures, etc.) and proctors training to ensure the HQSSE program optimizes operational efficiency, manages evolving risk, preserves supplier equities, and ensures regulatory compliance across Company’s affiliated sites and areas of operation.

Location: Miami, FL. (Relocation assistance is available)

Key Responsibilities:

Develops, maintains, implements and continuously improves subordinate HQSSE programs, governance documents and enabling activities to manage HQSSE risks and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and authorities

Manages Company’s HQSSE training and licensing programs Per the HQSSE SOP

Coordinates the HQSSE assessment program (external and internal) including insurance underwriter and parent corporation programs

Conducts basic product integrity lab testing of viscosity and flash point to confirm the identity, purity and quality of incoming and delivered fuel and lubricants

Develops and manages HQSSE related applications, tools, and product samples

Coordinates with, and evaluates local Plant Managers and Facilities Managers for program objective adherence

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills:

Excellent interpersonal skills, communication, presentation and computer skills

Previous experience in training program development and implementation

Experience in a related field will be given preference

Ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with all levels of the business to develop training programs and promote an operational excellence mindset

Ability to work as a team member in a distributed workforce

Working knowledge of the oil and gas industry would be an asset

Basic knowledge of chemistry, physics, and math.

Ability to travel inside a 180-mile radius

Must be able to work legally in the United States

Benefits:

Participation in Parkland Pledge, an employee-driven charitable giving program.

Our Performance-based Annual Incentive Plan, an annual bonus awarding your performance.

A share in our success through the Employee Share Purchase Plan and 100% company matching.

Flexible medical and dental packages, a Health Care Spending Account, along with a supportive Employee and Family Assistance Program.

In-house learning and development opportunities, leadership training, international opportunities.

An employee referral program – earn up to $2000 for your referral.

A focus on healthy living through wellness initiatives and an annual fitness reimbursement program.

Discount Programs and Educational Scholarship Programs for family members.

Company is an equal opportunity employer.