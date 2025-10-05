The Lowy Interpreter
The Lonely Island at the Center of Taiwan Contingency Planning
[By Frances Mangosing] From where I stood, at a stunning lookout on Mavulis Island’s highest hill, gleaming tur...
China's Victory Day Parade: A Tale of Two Audiences
The twin messages from the spectacle that unfolded in Tiananmen Square on September 3 could not be missed. China’s...
Op-Ed: Worried About China's Rise? Beijing's Ambitions are Mostly Regional
[By Sam Roggeveen] Australia’s former prime minister Tony Abbott wrote in the Wall Street Journal&nbs...
Fear, Pride or Miscalculation Could Start a War in the Pacific
[By Henry Yep] Thucydides famously observed that nations go to war for reasons of fear, honor, and interest...
Is Australia Doing Enough to Ensure Confidence in the AUKUS Sub Deal?
[By Jennifer Parker] At an estimated $368 billion cost, a Pentagon review underway and talk of the United S...
A Conflict in the Pacific Could Prompt a Fight Over the Strait of Malacca
[By Adam Leong Kok Wey] The strategic relevance of maritime choke points has remained a constant throughout mili...
What Happens When a Country Sinks?
[By Sheridan Ward] What happens when a country ceases to exist? Where do its people go, who no longer have a citizens...
Op-Ed: Manila Could Cut a Deal With Trump on S. China Sea's Oil
[By Vincent Kyle Parada] Donald Trump is making good on his promise of “America First.” After admoni...
Economic Déjà Vu in White House's Trade Dispute With China
What is next in the US trade conflict with the rest of the world? At 25%, US tariffs on most auto imports will see US ca...
China Tests Trump's Resolve on Taiwan
[By Sophie Wushuang Yi] China’s People’s Liberation Army last week deployed the aircraft carrie...