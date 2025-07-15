MSC Baltic III Response Shows Significant Progress

After months of effort, salvors have removed the majority of the bunker fuel aboard the stricken boxship MSC Baltic III, substantially reducing the risk of pollution.

Taking advantage of calmer summer weather along the coast of Newfoundland, the salvage response team has been bringing a barge alongside to receive cargo containers from MSC Baltic III's deck. The same barge has taken on more than 1,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from the vessel's bunker tanks and carried it to the Port of Corner Brook for safe disposal. The ship had an etimated 1,600 tonnes of fuel oil aboard when it grounded, and the pollution prevention effort has reduced environmental risk for Newfoundland's pristine coastline.

MSC Baltic III ran aground in heavy weather on Newfoundland's west coast on February 15, coming to rest on a shallow rock shelf exposed to wave action. The crew were evacuated in a high-risk helicopter maneuver, and all were retrieved safely.

The salvage response has been exceptionally challenging, hindered by the remote location, significant site access difficulties, and the continuous stormy weather of the North Atlantic in winter. Salvors persisted, and about 200 of the vessel's cargo containers have been lightered off, including some that were in extremely damaged condition. The operation to mitigate pollution risk from the cargo and fuel oil continues.

The vessel itself remains wedged firmly on the rock, its hull seriously damaged from its time aground. A refloat attempt is considered impossible in its current condition; for now, salvors hope that the good weather will hold long enough to complete the lightering process before hurricane season raises risk again.

Local residents are watching closely as well, since ocean industries are central to the region's economy. "Our biggest concern, of course, is pollution ," said Wade Park, the mayor of Lark Harbour, speaking to Radio Canada. "We want to make sure there's no pollution, there's no danger. Fishing is the backbone of our community. Contaminated waters would be disastrous for us."