Chief Operations Officer
Hiring Company: Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority
Position Function: Plan, direct and oversee all activities of the Operations Communication Center, Marine and Shoreside Operations as well as the Engineering department, ensuring strategic coordination and support of the organization’s primary goals and objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership in the development and execution of operational strategies and plans, financial and safety performance.
- Lead, support and develop a high-performing team through assessing the team’s capabilities, proactively resolving gaps, actively coaching leaders and delegating duties to empower and enhance ownership of all employees while fostering a service and safety culture.
- Develop and oversee best practices, programs, policies, and/or procedures to reduce or eliminate organizational risk, safety and accident prevention, employee health and wellness and overall risk management education.
- Interpret rules and regulations for cargo transported on vessels (with emphasis on hazardous materials) and maintain liaison with U.S. Coast Guard.
- Establish and monitor staff performance and development goals, assign accountabilities, set objectives, establish priorities, conduct annual performance appraisals.
- Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements including vessel certification and manning requirements.
- Oversee marine, shoreside and engineering operations, including shipbuilding & ship repair programs, shoreside facilities and maintenance.
- Serve as a catalyst for the Safety, Quality Management System (SQMS).
- Support development and implementation of training and development programs.
- Keep abreast of developments in the changing maritime industry.
- Perform other duties as required by the General Manager.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 10 years maritime leadership experience.
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Transportation or related fields.
- Superior leadership, communication, and people management skills.
- Effective at diagnosing and correcting work-flow issues and problems; always striving for continuous improvement.
- Knowledge and familiarization of marine operations and the maritime industry.
- Strong knowledge of maritime regulations at federal and state levels.
- Knowledge of workplace safety regulations at federal and state levels.
- Strong knowledge of SMS programs, including ISO/ISM and best practices.