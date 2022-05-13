Chief Operations Officer

Shipping

South Korean national shipping line HMM has reported its best quarter ever, bringing in profits of $2.4 billion with a margin of more than 60 percent in the first three months of the year. It is the sixth quarter in a row that HMM has reported a profit, solidifying its turnaround after a years-long run of losses. Revenue in the first quarter more than doubled year-on-year, driven by freight rates that have risen by about 75 percent since the same...