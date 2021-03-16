Chief Engineer - Mercy Ships
|Employment Type
|Volunteer
About this Role
The Chief Engineer is the Head of the Engineering department and responsible to the Master for administration, supervision, and safe and economical operation of the Engineering department. Includes managing a safe and proper engine room watch, automated alarms and warning devices, refrigeration, Galley machinery, to name but a few!
What You Will Contribute
- Exercise close supervision of the activities of the Engineering Department, ensuring that all work performed by the Engineering Crew is done in a safe and competent manner
- Consumption and stock of fuel oil, water, and lubricants
- Condition of main propulsion machinery and auxiliaries, including performance, repairs required, and planned maintenance
- Condition of boilers, boiler water, and treatment required
- Make frequent inspections of machinery spaces to ensure proper operation of the machinery and that operating personnel are attentive to their duties
- Supervise the Chief Electrician and by extension the Electrical Department including Electronics, with regard to work to be done and the relative priority of each assigned task
- Serve as ‘Fire Control Officer’ in the Command Team for general Emergency Response unless specifically assigned other duties by the Master
For This Role, You Will Need
- Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2
- Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
- Has successfully completed Crisis Management and Human Behavior Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3
- At least two months prior service onboard as Second Engineer is preferred
- At least two years’ experience working at a senior management level in the current maritime regulatory environment is preferred
- Ability to speak and understand English effectively in both written and verbal forms