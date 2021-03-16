Chief Engineer - Mercy Ships

By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2021 10:30:42

Employment Type Volunteer

About this Role

The Chief Engineer is the Head of the Engineering department and responsible to the Master for administration, supervision, and safe and economical operation of the Engineering department. Includes managing a safe and proper engine room watch, automated alarms and warning devices, refrigeration, Galley machinery, to name but a few!

What You Will Contribute

Exercise close supervision of the activities of the Engineering Department, ensuring that all work performed by the Engineering Crew is done in a safe and competent manner

Consumption and stock of fuel oil, water, and lubricants

Condition of main propulsion machinery and auxiliaries, including performance, repairs required, and planned maintenance

Condition of boilers, boiler water, and treatment required

Make frequent inspections of machinery spaces to ensure proper operation of the machinery and that operating personnel are attentive to their duties

Supervise the Chief Electrician and by extension the Electrical Department including Electronics, with regard to work to be done and the relative priority of each assigned task

Serve as ‘Fire Control Officer’ in the Command Team for general Emergency Response unless specifically assigned other duties by the Master

For This Role, You Will Need