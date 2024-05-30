[By: City Experiences]

Description

City Experiences is seeking a CHIEF ENGINEER for our HMS FERRIES operation in JACKSONVILLE FL.

Salary: $38/hour + $4000 sign-on bonus plus relocation package.

About You:

This person will be adaptable, dynamic, and embody City Experiences’ RESPECT Service System.

About the Opportunity:

HMS Ferries is seeking a Chief Engineer for our St. Johns River Ferry operation in Jacksonville FL. The operation comprises three watch teams covering an AM shift from 0530-1330 and a PM shift from 1330 - 2100, with the 3rd team off. Rotation is a modified 5 and 2-day work schedule. The Chief Engineer safely maintains all vessel systems, is responsible for the operation, troubleshooting, and implementing repairs aboard the St. Johns River Ferry; and directs, coordinates, and exercises functional authority for planning, organization control, integration and completion of engineering projects as assigned by the Port Engineer.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

As the Chief Engineer on duty, ensure the safe and reliable operation of all vessel systems, machinery, and equipment under your care with due regard for the Safety Management System (SMS), proper standards of watchkeeping, and in accordance with company directives.

The Chief Engineer shall work closely with the Captain to ensure the physical aspect of the vessel and crew are in total control and compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Routinely inspect all areas of the vessel and dock for unsafe conditions, needed repairs, and implementing solutions.

Conduct crew training drills, safety meetings, assist in accident investigations and reports.

Act as the on-scene leader for casualty control teams.

Ensure the operation is in compliance with all engineering principles, company standards, passenger requirements and regulatory agencies.

Oversee the installation and repair of systems and equipment onboard by outside contractors.

Schedule and oversee all bunkering evolutions.

Ensure all preventative maintenance checks are completed prior to their due date.

Ensure all engineering logbooks and records are current and properly maintained.

The Chief Engineer on duty shall coordinate all engineering activities and notify the vessel Master and Port Engineer if any critical systems are non-functional or operating outside established parameters.

Knows and understands the operational and emergency procedures, adheres to all health and safety regulations while working with a safety-first mindset.

Additional job duties as assigned.

Requirements

HS Diploma or Equivalent

Valid United States Coast Guard license as a DDE (Designated Duty Engineer) 4000 HP , 500 gross ton or higher

Valid Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC Card)

Valid Driver's License

Valid USCG Medical Certificate

Copy of DD214, if Veteran status

Must be at least 18 years old

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; must be fluent in English

Must be familiar with computers and MS Office software

Must be capable of completing engineering watch officer qualifications within two calendar weeks

Job ID: 73492171