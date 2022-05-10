Businesses Development Director

Job title: Business Development Director

Location: Greece OR Remote working Europe

Executive Integrity are proud to be exclusively appointed by ECOLOG in this search.

Who are we working for?

ECOLOG is a mid-stream CO2 services company dedicated to net zero and supporting urgent action on climate change. They are developing the world's first large scale CO2 service platform in the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Sequestration supply chain, connecting emitters with the lowest cost CO2 storage or highest value re-use worldwide. ECOLOG are building an offering that can liquefy, transport and store 50 million tons of CO2 annually anywhere in the world, with up to 5 million tons of annual capacity being available from 2025.

ECOLOG is the needed link to connect these industries to the global CCUS supply chain. Their target is to remove 50 million tons of CO2 per annum by 2035. This means operating at scale. ECOLOG have the experience and team to make this happen. ECOLOG is part of the Ceres Group, a multi-generational maritime transportation and infrastructure business with deep expertise across the chemicals, crude and petroleum, dry cargo and liquified natural gas sectors.

ECOLOG have a virtual pipeline of 60 carriers transporting 50 million tons per annum with their first Liquid CO2 vessels, with low to no carbon emission propulsion, aimed to be on the water by 2026-2027.

ECOLOG's ships will be first-of-a-kind in scale ranging from 20,000 cubic meters at the smaller end for regional trades and 85,000 cubic meters in cargo carry capacity for longer distance trades, and each will transport over 1 million tons of CO2 per annum between ECOLOG's import and export terminals. The ships and terminals will operate at 8 bar pressure to ensure efficient and safe transportation of large volumes of CO2 . All the technologies to be deployed within this network have been established for many years, simply reconfigured for scale and product.

What will you be doing?

Source, develop and secure long term revenue generating contracts linked to the service offering of ECOLOG which will be CO2 from emitter to pore space service agreements and / or shipping only (i.e. long term time charter contracts).

Support the company with the development of the value chain and the contractual relationships that will be put in place, such as service agreements, ship building contracts, terminal use agreements, terminal development contracts, etc

Increase the breadth and depth of client engagements by positioning yourself as a trusted advisor in the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) midstream business

Develop a comprehensive market overview with targeted client strategies

Manage contacts and build stakeholder relationships within multiple verticals such as Power, Steel, and Carbon Capture Consortia organizations

Achieve revenue growth that meets or exceeds Company's targets for each Fiscal Year

Focal point for relationship strategies, account and sales plans, proposal strategies, and contract negotiations

Support internal teams by offering market & competitive insights and help develop a compelling value proposition

Support the strategic development and direction of the company

Participate in conferences, fairs, industry events, meetings, and networking events

Requirements:

The successful candidate is likely to have in excess of 10 years of industry experience gained in strategic sales and business development.

You will be a hunter profile with proven experience in winning multi-million dollar long term agreements from the Energy sector.

Experience in PPA, SPA contracts along with M&A's would be highly desirable.

Degree educated in either a technical or commercial field.

Knowledge of existing and emerging technology, energy markets and renewable energy incentives and policy.

Be able to effectively communicate the CCUS value chain benefits including the financial and the environmental impacts.

Strong oral and written communication and presentation skills in English are essential

Reward:

Work with the first company to offer a large scale CO2 service platform in the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Sequestration supply chain

Work with multi-generational maritime businesses and highly regarded individuals

Be part of a company dedicated to Net Zero

Grow the Business and team

Highly competitive remuneration on offer.

Who are we?

Executive Integrity is a global executive search and recruitment consultancy for a more sustainable world with a focus on talent within the Green Technology and Renewable Energy sectors. We give 1% of all our profits to Renewable World, a charity that develops affordable and innovative renewable energy solutions to poverty-stricken communities.