Business Director- San Francisco

The San Francisco Bar Pilots (SFBP) have the exclusive authority to pilot vessels from the high seas to the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo, Suisun and Monterey, and ports thereof, and from those bays and ports to the high seas. Each pilot is licensed by the State of California, under the authority granted to the Board of Pilot Commissioners. The Bar Pilots have been guiding ships through some of North America’s most difficult waterways continuously since 1850.

The pilots are organized as an association to share facilities, costs and expenses. The boats and other equipment used by the pilots are owned by the San Francisco Bar Pilots Benevolent and Protective Association (B&P), and are subleased or chartered to the pilots. The B&P is owned by the sixty licensed pilots as equity partners. The pilots have thirty-five employees, both union and non-union.

The partners vote at regular intervals to elect active pilots to leadership positions and committee assignments. One pilot is elected to act as Port Agent and President. The Port Agent/President does not actively pilot during his term of office, and is responsible for the overall operation of the business.

Job Description Summary

The Business Director is responsible to the SFBP Port Agent/President and acts at his or her direction on all matters related to the business of the SFBP and B&P excluding the assignment and operation of pilots, pilot vessels, and pilot transportation operations. The Business Director does not make policy, but rather implements policy at the direction of the Port Agent/President.

The Business Director acts with the goal of maintaining internal business practices to recognized standards, providing detailed reporting and research to support initiatives, projects, committees, forecasting and regulatory compliance. The Business Director assists in external representation and advocacy efforts including public relations, legislative affairs, and the maintenance and growth of relationships with industry partners and regulatory agencies.

Knowledge and Experience Requirements

• Transportation and/or maritime industry experience desired

• BA/BS required

• MBA, JD or other advanced professional degree desirable

• Financial oversight experience

• Minimum of 5+ years high level management and supervisory experience

• Strong verbal and written communication skills, including board room caliber presentation skills. Astute understanding of how to convey information clearly.

• Proven ability to collaborate with others at all levels within an organization

• Demonstrated leadership skills and professional acumen

• Excellent analytical skills

• Demonstrated public relations/crisis management skills

• Strong computer skills and knowledge of information systems

• Some local and national travel may be required

