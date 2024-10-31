Assistant Professor of Practice

Texas A&M University Galveston

Galveston, Texas, United States

Description

The Department of Marine Engineering Technology (MARE) in the College of Marine Sciences & Maritime Studies at Texas A&M University invites applications for a full-time Assistant Professor of Practice position with a 9-month academic appointment beginning Fall 2025. Applicants will be considered for the faculty title of Assistant Professor of Practice

This position also supports the Marine Engineering Technology Department during the summer sea term on board a maritime academy training vessel. This is a separate 3-month summer academic appointment; however, for summer 2025, the anticipated start date is May 1, 2025, to help train and onboard prior to the departure of the training vessel.

The successful candidate will conduct face-to-face and online teaching in undergraduate courses and professional service in one or more of the following general areas: Marine/ Mechanical Engineering. The candidate will be expected to teach introduction to marine engineering, auxiliary systems, diesel/ steam/gas turbine propulsion, and develop new courses in emerging technologies, decarbonization, and alternative energy. The candidate’s expertise will be in one or more of the following thematic areas: marine propulsion, green and sustainable shipping, decarbonization, naval architecture, blue energy, and marine alternative fuels.

For more information about the “Marine Engineering Technology” program in the College of Marine Sciences & Maritime Studies located at Texas A&M University at Galveston see the online website at http://www.tamug.edu/marr/

Requirements

Required Qualifications: The candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree in marine and/or mechanical engineering or closely related fields and operational experience in the marine and maritime industry. In addition, the candidate must have a current (not expired) U.S. Coast Guard First Assistant Engineer License or equivalent.

Preferred Qualifications: Preferred qualifications include a master's degree in marine and/or mechanical engineering, a U.S. Coast Guard First Assistant or Chief Engineer’s license valid for service on United States Flagged Commercial Ships, a valid Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) 2010 Certificate and teaching experience in higher education.

