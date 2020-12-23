Assistant Professor- Dept of Marine Transportation

Full-time Tenure Track

Approximate Starting Date: August 2021

Although this position will remain open until filled, review of applications will begin immediately. Applicants expecting to be considered for the Assistant Professor position must complete their online application and submit requested materials to Human Resource by close of business day on February 15, 2020 to receive priority consideration.

The Department of Marine Transportation of the California State University Maritime Academy invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor of Marine Transportation. We seek a dynamic educator who is committed to creating an environment of active learning for our B.S. in Marine Transportation degree program and who plans to engage in scholarship that advances the mission of the Marine Transportation Department and the university. We are interested in experienced mariners who will teach and assess basic and advanced maritime courses and STCW competencies on campus, on our fleet of small vessels, and aboard the annual training cruise. Successful candidates will either hold a bachelor's degree in Marine Transportation or related field. The successful candidate wither will hold a Master's degree in an appropriate discipline or will demonstrate commitment to earning a Master's degree while serving in this position. A Master's degree is required prior to being considered for tenure.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY MARITIME ACADEMY (Cal Maritime): Located on a compact but scenic waterfront campus in Vallejo, California (30 miles northeast of San Francisco), California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) is a unique and specialized campus of the 23-campus California State University (CSU) system. Serving a population of approximately 1100 undergraduate and 50 graduate students, we are one of only seven degree-granting maritime academies in the United States — and the only one on the West Coast. Cal Maritime offers six baccalaureate degrees in Business Administration, Global Studies and Maritime Affairs (GSMA), Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering, and Marine Transportation. The undergraduate curriculum includes licensing programs for future merchant marine, coast guard and naval reserve officers. Cal Maritime also offers a Master of Science in Transportation and Engineering Management degree. Please visit our website for more information about California State University Maritime Academy .

Our programs focus on intellectual learning, applied technology, leadership development, and global awareness. Cal Maritime students participate in training cruises aboard the Training Ship Golden Bear or other international educational experiences - gaining a unique perspective on our increasingly global culture and economy. Cal Maritime is committed to being a leading educational institution recognized for excellence in the business, engineering, operations, security and policy of the transportation industries of the Pacific Rim and beyond. We are equally committed to hiring and retaining diverse and dedicated faculty and staff who lead the way in helping our students expand their knowledge and potential.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This is a tenure track position and will require participation on the Cal Maritime's annual training cruise on board the Training Ship Golden Bear in accordance to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Department of Marine Transportation offers the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation degree and provides instructional support to other degree and professional training programs on campus.

The responsibilities of this tenure-track position include but are not limited to:

Teach, develop and assess basic and advanced maritime courses

Teach, assess and track completion of STCW competencies

Conduct academic advising as assigned and maintain office hours each week during the academic year

Actively engage in scholarship that advances the mission of the Marine Transportation Department and the university

Actively participate in departmental and campus-wide service obligations including academic advising and committees

Fill instructional and/or operational assignments aboard the TS Golden Bear during summer cruise

Maintain valid USCG merchant marine license

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

USCG Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) as 2nd Mate-unlimited with all currently required STCW endorsements

Bachelor's degree in Marine Transportation or related field (Note: a candidate with a Bachelor's degree must earn a Master's degree prior to being considered for tenure)

A minimum of five years seagoing experience on commercial vessels

Excellent communication and leadership skills

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Master's degree in a related field

Teaching experience (maritime related training courses preferred)

Extensive operational experience aboard commercial vessels

USCG Chief Mate or Master Unlimited license

Seagoing experience at the command level

Additional maritime endorsements (e.g. Dynamic Positioning, Tankerman PIC, LNG, etc.)

Shore side experience in the maritime industry

SALARY COMPENSATION: Salary is commensurate with the education, qualifications and experience of the individual.

BENEFITS: An excellent comprehensive benefits package is available for qualifying positions which includes medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurances, retirement plans, fee waiver, vacation and sick leave.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter' under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.

A pre-employment physical is required as are subsequent USCG fitness physicals prior to each training cruise. The incumbent must participate in a random drug-screening program as required by federal law.

PHYSICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Typical classroom and office environment are in a two-story building with elevator access.

Work site aboard the training ship requires climbing up and down ship ladders and gangway; lifting and carrying material from pier to training ship, and occasional work in excess heat, cold, dampness or dry atmospheric conditions.

All mariners should be capable of living and working in cramped spaces on rolling vessels, maintaining balance on a moving deck, rapidly donning an exposure suit, stepping over doorsills of 24 inches in height, opening and closing watertight doors that may weigh up to 56 pounds, pulling heavy objects, up to 50 lbs. in weight, distances of up to 400 feet, climbing steep stairs or vertical ladders without assistance, participating in firefighting and lifesaving efforts, including wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and lifting/controlling fully charged fire hoses.

ELIGIBILITY TO WORK:

Applicants must provide proof of US citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days from the date of hire.

A background check investigation (including criminal records check) is required prior to employment. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of a current CSU employees who was conditionally offered the position.

Applicants must submit on hire official documentation as proof of degree, license, or certificates as required.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Interested parties must submit the Cal Maritime Employment Application packet of information requested below. Apply on-line through our Cal Maritime Faculty Careers Opportunities (https://apptrkr.com/2108313) website.

Cal Maritime on-line Employment Application (required) Letter of interest Copy of MMC Resume Teaching evaluations (if any) Letters of recommendation from three professional references to be sent to: MTSearch@csum.edu

TITLE IX: Please view the Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator at on the CSU Title IX website.

EEO STATEMENT: Cal Maritime is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. The university subscribes to all state and federal regulations and prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, medical condition, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable Accommodations will be provided to applicants with qualifying disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Benefits Coordinator at (707) 654-1146.

DISCLAIMER: The provisions of this bulletin do not constitute an expressed or implied contract and any provisions contained in this bulletin may be modified or changed.

