Account Manager (EMEA)

Applied Satellite Technology has been established for 30 years and is a well-respected company within the satellite communications industry; known for being technically advanced using, and developing, cutting-edge technology; this is an exciting opportunity to join a highly motivated team and develop a career in the industry.

This role is primarily based at our Great Yarmouth location, UK, with the option of remote working in accordance with AST’s policies.

You may be expected to travel with the EMEA region to attend industry events and/or meet with customers as required. Approximately 20 days of travel per year or as required.

Role Description/Job Purpose

You will be responsible for proactive management and the growth of our portfolio in the EMEA region. This includes identifying and delivering growth initiatives to increase sales of AST services, solutions, and products.

This is a demanding role and requires you to be highly motivated with the ability to prioritise effectively, multitask, and handle multiple accounts whilst at the same time being able to quickly absorb and retain product knowledge. Being successful in this role requires an ability to partner with other internal teams to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Previous account management experience is essential.

Key Elements

Proactive account management of a defined portfolio of partners within the EMEA region, providing industry-leading customer service as the AST primary point of contact.

Grow relationships with customers and be their trusted advisor.

Understand your accounts – including their business plans and areas of focus. Design and implement strategies for growth that align with them.

Work with our Technical Sales resources to target, develop and secure solution-based project business wherever possible.

Analyse your customer profitability month on month/year on year, providing monthly reports to your Sales Manager and during Sales Meetings.

Understand customer buying behaviours, proactively identify any adverse trends as well as find and develop growth opportunities.

Qualify all significant customer opportunities, identify any areas for up-sell/cross-sell including AST Services and Solutions.

Provide compelling proposals and CRM quotations to ensure a clear and accurate recorded sales pipeline.

Manage your sales pipeline, perform regular follow up calls and update your close/win probability throughout the sales cycle.

Introduce and educate customers on all relevant new products and services, providing proof of concept trials to enhance opportunities for growth.

Monitor your won vs lost statistics, plot and implement strategies to increase win percentage and address lost reasons.

Effectively promote AST Value Added Services.

Achieve/exceed quarterly and annual sales targets and KPIs.

Work as a team with our Sales Support, Airtime Coordinators, Solution Sales and Technical Sales Engineers as well as other AST teams who complement and support your efforts.

Responsibilities and Deliverables

Skills/Experience/Qualifications

Ideally from a background in the satellite/communications/technology sectors

Ability to efficiently juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail.

Consultative/Solution selling skills and experience.

Understanding of business dynamics, able to gain a full appreciation of customer’s business.

Self-Starter, initiative, inquisitive, driver for high performance.

Ability to understand and retain knowledge about complex technical products and services and be able to impart that knowledge to customers in terms that match their technical understanding.

Strong communication skills.

Ability to proactively execute sales initiates and close business.

Have knowledge and experience in using Microsoft Office software.

Excellent analytical skills.

Application Information

If this opportunity would suit you, please apply by enclosing a full CV

FAO Charlotte Thornton

Post: Applied Satellite Technology Ltd Satellite House, Bessemer Way, Harfreys Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR31 0LX

e-mail: [email protected]

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.