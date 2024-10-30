Yanmar Adds New 12AYEM Engine to Heavy-Duty Marine Propulsion Line

Yanmar, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced performance diesel engines, is introducing a new option, the 12AYEM engine, to its line of purpose-built heavy-duty marine propulsion applications. Building on the company’s successful 12AYEM series, the new 12AYEM brings more options to customers who require emissions-regulated engines meeting EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier III standards.

Shipowners and operators are facing ever-increasing emissions regulations and the tightening of standards. As regulations including the IMO Tier III become more pervasive in the industry and the expectations increase for sustainable operations reducing NOx and SOx emissions, Yanmar is focused on delivering optimized solutions. With more than 100 years of experience, Yanmar builds its engines specifically for the marine industry.

“The 12AYEM is not a ‘marinized’ truck or agriculture or construction equipment engine. The 12AYEM was designed to perform, be maintained, and service in boats,” highlights Yanmar.

The 12AYEM is a V12 engine, developed from years of experience, with the latest technological advancements. The engine is designed to reduce fuel costs thus cutting costs of ownership, and with increased durability, ease of maintenance, and 500-hour service intervals, uptime is maximized. The engine features individual cylinder heads and large inspection windows on the sides of the block which allows in-frame replacement of cylinder kits.

Like all the company’s commercial marine engines, it is well suited for heavy continuous duty, with a robust build and incredibly high torque at low RPMs. This is critical for applications such as new and repowered tugboats, passenger ferries, and commercial fishing boats.

Developed to meet current emissions regulations in many parts of the world, the 12AYEM engine meets IMO Tier II, IMO Tier III, EPA Tier 4, and China Stage II requirements. Contributing to Yanmar’s commitment to “a sustainable future,” the 12AYEM reduces engine emissions through the use of internal EGR, which provides many of the same emission benefits of more complicated external EGR systems, but without the hassle and reliability issues of external EGR systems.

Also unique among propulsion system suppliers is the ability to couple the 12AYEM to a Yanmar gearbox, the YXH-500 and YXH-500L (deep ratio). The engine and gearbox, designed together, built together, and delivered together, perform seamlessly in the customer's marine application. This is an experience that only Yanmar can offer in this engine size range.

12AYEM Facts:

V-type 12-cylinder, 40L engine

Power ratings from 1,381HP to 1,797HP

EPA Tier 4, with SCR aftertreatment

Available with Yanmar gearbox

Electronic governor engine fuel system control

Yanmar VC20 controls and monitoring

Wet type liners, cast iron

Cast iron mono-block

Cast iron individual cylinder heads

Cast iron pistons

Forged rods, crankshaft, and camshaft

Combustion system: Direct injection

Aspiration: Turbocharged and Intercooled

4 valves/cylinder for higher combustion efficiency

Heat exchanger cooling system (keel cooling is optional)

24V Electrics

10,538 lbs dry mass (without gearbox)

