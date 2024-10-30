YANMAR

With its beginnings in Osaka, Japan in 1912, YANMAR went on to become the first company to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of practical size in 1933. With industrial diesel engines as the cornerstone of the business, YANMAR has continued to expand its range of products, services and expertise to deliver total solutions as a diesel engine and equipment manufacturer, providing small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine engines, machine tools, and components.

Yanmar Adds New 12AYEM Engine to Heavy-Duty Marine Propulsion Line

Published Oct 30, 2024 12:11 PM by YANMAR

&nbsp; Yanmar, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced performance diesel engines, is introducing a new option, the...

YANMAR Showcases Commercial Engine Capabilities at Workboat Show

Published Dec 1, 2021 2:24 PM by YANMAR

Two of YANMAR&rsquo;s marine divisions are joining forces to present the full scope of the company&rsquo;s vast engine business fo...

