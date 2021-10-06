Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Now Available on Ocean Learning Platform

Global learning and operational technologies company Ocean Technologies Group is partnering with Wärtsilä Voyage to expand the availability of Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation, a cost-effective, rapidly deployable, and scalable tool for verifying and sharpening seagoing personnel’s critical navigational and engine room skills.

Using the risk-free environment of a simulator to train, prepare and assess crew is the most effective way to ensure that seafarers have the mission critical skills and competencies they need to perform. However, the availability, location, and cost of maritime simulators often results in fewer visits being made, or the use of the tool is limited to mission-critical training or for reasons of compliance. By creating anytime anywhere access to cloud-based simulations for training, mission planning, and assessments Ocean Learning Platform with Wärtsilä Voyage Cloud Simulation reduces the cost of simulator time and allows for greater use of this tool for experiential learning.

“By leveraging our combined smart learning technologies and mariner performance optimization services, shipping can achieve the desired outcome of operating with more efficient, safer, and environmentally aware crews who are properly equipped to perform in a rapidly changing, digitized maritime sector,” says Sean Fernback, President of Wärtsilä Voyage.

With online access to both instructor-led simulator training and self-directed simulated scenarios, Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation reduces the cost and time, creating immediate and tangible benefits for ship operators, educators, administrators, and learners alike. Sessions are scheduled and recorded within the Ocean Learning Platform, providing a record of training and performance for each attendee.

Ocean Technologies Group and Wärtsilä are joining to offer an online presentation that will describe together how this partnership creates immediate tangible benefits for seafarers, crewing agencies, maritime training institutes, and ship operators. It will review the offerings on the Ocean Learning Platform, the tools, exercises, and assessments available, and the opportunity to experience the cloud classrooms.

Session #1 - October 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM BST (3:00 AM EDT)

Session #2 - October 13, 2021 at 16:00 PM BST (11:00 AM EDT)

For more information about the sessions and register please visit them online .

