Sea-Fire's New Engineered MN-Series NOVEC 1230 Fire Suppression System

First U.S. Coast-Guard approved 3M™ Novec™ 1230 engineered fire suppression system available at 725 PSI

Sea-Fire Marine introduces the first US Coast Guard-approved 3M™ Novec™ 1230 engineered fire suppression system available at 725 psi (50 bar). The new fully customizable MN-Series provides greater flexibility when designing or retrofitting a vessel's fire suppression system and is ideal for commercial or recreational vessels up to 300'.

The primary benefit of the Sea-Fire MN-Series is the ability to employ the system into almost any vessel layout. The increased psi allows for longer pipe runs, meaning the tanks can be located away from the protected space and still provide for multizone applications. The cylinders themselves are 10" or 16" in diameter for a reduced footprint and the ability to fit through standard manholes.

The seamless and welded cylinders are powder coated for corrosion resistance and have an integrated valve protection cap for shipping and servicing. They are refillable and meet US DOT, TC, TPED, UN and dual specification options.

Adding to the MN-Series' versatility is its actuators. Electric solenoid, pneumatic and manual/pneumatic/cable versions are available to meet any application requirement.

As an engineered solution, the MN-Series is configured for the specific vessel. They are tested and approved in accordance with IMO/SOLAS requirements. In addition to USCG, the system additionally carries type approvals from ABS and FM Global.

Novec 1230 has a negligible global warming potential. Electrically non-conductive and non-corrosive, it's safe for human exposure without any reduction in fire extinguishing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.sea-fire.com or contact Sea-Fire Marine, 9351-G Philadelphia Rd., Baltimore, MD 21237 / +1 410-687-5500.

