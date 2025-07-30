Ukraine Prepares to Sell Seized Cargo Ship Accused of Looting Grain



Ukraine’s National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA) reports it is preparing to sell another seized cargo ship, at least the third it has moved to sell this year to bolster the state’s finances. Like the previous sales, the vessel, a 5,100 dwt cargo ship named Anka, is accused of transporting goods stolen from Ukraine and violating the ban on entering occupied Crimea.

ARMA has increased its efforts and accelerated plans for the sale of seized assets. The latest move, however, comes as the agency itself is also involved in a controversy. The director of the agency either resigned or was fired, depending on the various reports from Ukraine. Olena Duma reports she resigned after spending the past two years firmly establishing the agency, and now that its role has been strengthened under the laws of Ukraine.

The agency reports it has built a strong working relationship with the courts. Last week, the courts awarded custody of the Anka to the agency so that it can proceed with the sale of the confiscated vessel.

Ukraine released a video showing the ship as it prepares of the auction

The Anka was initially impounded by the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service in April, and its crew detained. The vessel, which was built in 2005 and operating at the time under the flag of Tanzania, was stopped while it was traveling on the Danube. Reports said it had departed Moldavia and was heading to the Turkish port of Gemlik.

The Ukrainian authorities searched the vessel and reported they found information confirming that it had been used to transport grain stolen from Crimea. They charged that the ship had exported 5,000 tonnes of wheat from Sevastopol in late 2024, violating Ukraine’s embargo on the port in occupied Crimea.

Details for the ship are murky, with ownership believed to be in Turkey, although registration papers show a company in the Marshall Islands, and other reports place the owners in Montenegro. The ship has a spotty history, including long lists of deficiencies during Port State inspections in 2024 and 2023. For a time, it was claiming registry in Mongolia.

ARMA reports that it has completed a technical inspection of the vessel and that it was found to be in good condition and ready for future use. As part of the sale process, it also released a video showing the condition of the vessel, which is currently anchored in the Danube near Reni.

The sales are conducted online after valuations of the vessels are completed. According to media reports, the estimated value of the vessel is $420,000.

Media reports from Ukraine state that Russia has exported over 400,000 tonnes of grain from Crimea since 2022, according to an analysis by. United24 Media reports that more than 20 bulk carriers, primarily Russian-flagged, have transported grain from Crimea.