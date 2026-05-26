PSSR Under MSC.560(108): What Seafarers Need to Know in 2026

Talk to seafarers or crew managers today and one topic keeps surfacing: the STCW Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (PSSR) course. On paper, one of the most basic elements of maritime training. In practice, one of the most discussed — and misunderstood — requirements in the industry.

A course about behavior, not equipment

Most people picture safety training at sea as firefighting drills or survival suits. PSSR is different: it focuses on people, not equipment — and people are key.

The course introduces seafarers to the realities of working onboard: how ships are organized, how responsibilities are shared, and how individual behavior affects collective safety. Many people: one crew. It covers communication, teamwork, hazard awareness and procedures, alongside fatigue, stress and the human factors that so often sit behind maritime incidents. In simple terms, PSSR answers one question: how do you behave safely on a ship? With multinational crews, strict hierarchies and demanding conditions, the answer is far from obvious — which is precisely why the course exists.

Why it became part of STCW

The requirement comes from the IMO’s STCW Convention. Before STCW, training standards varied widely between countries, with predictably inconsistent safety outcomes. PSSR was included in Basic Safety Training so every seafarer shares a minimum understanding of safe conduct onboard. It sits alongside firefighting and first aid, but underpins them: even the best procedures fail if people do not communicate, cooperate or take responsibility.

The shift no one can ignore: MSC.560 (108)

That changed with IMO Resolution MSC.560(108), which entered into force on 1 January 2026 and updated the corresponding competence table in the Annex. It looks like another regulatory tweak. In reality, it marks a significant shift in how the industry defines safety.

For the first time, PSSR explicitly includes the prevention of and response to violence and harassment, including bullying and sexual harassment. Safety at sea is no longer viewed only in physical terms — fires, collisions, equipment failure — but also in social and psychological terms. How people treat each other onboard is now formally recognized as a safety issue. Concerns about crew welfare, mental health and onboard culture have been growing for years; MSC.560(108) brings them into the regulatory framework.

Where the confusion comes from

Since the amendment, PSSR has moved from a “tick-the-box” course to something more visible and more scrutinized. Training providers have updated their content, companies are reviewing internal policies, inspectors are paying closer attention, and seafarers are starting to ask questions.

Among experienced crew, one reaction is familiar: “I’ve been sailing for years - do I now need to take this course again?” In most cases, the answer is no. Seafarers who completed PSSR before 2026 generally remain compliant and their certificates are still valid.

But the picture is not always that simple. PSSR has not always been delivered as a standalone course - some seafarers received similar training onboard or as part of other programs, with inconsistent documentation. Enforcement also varies between flag states. Add crews trained at different times under different interpretations, and uncertainty is inevitable. Somehow, shipowners must make sure their crew is aware and updated on new regulations. And taking an updated PSSR course might be the most practical way to do just that.

The debate: what should be on the certificate?

One of the most active discussions is not about the newly added PSSR content, but about its documentation - specifically, whether certificates should explicitly reference MSC.560(108). The regulatory answer is clear: there is no formal requirement in the STCW convention to include such references. The amendment updates the competence standards; it does not prescribe certificate wording. Yet the question refuses to go away - because the industry does not operate on regulations alone. And individual flag states might (and do) mandate such wording on certificates in order to be accepted in the real world.

Implementation is not straightforward

Picture a port state control inspection: the inspector sees a certificate issued before 2026 with no mention of the updated requirements. Does this seafarer have the new competencies?

Legally, the certificate may still be valid - it met the requirements at the time of issue, and PSSR certificates carry no expiry date under STCW. But many flag states and shipping companies expect the training to be reflected in current documentation.

Most flag states apply the updated requirement from 2026 onwards. Quite a few others - Panama is a notable example - specifically require a PSSR certificate to cover the new subjects, with specific reference text on the certificate, or it will not be accepted. This is why some training providers, like STCW.online, now include additional wording as “as amended, including IMO Resolution MSC.560(108)”. Not because STCW requires it, but because it removes doubt. Shipping companies take a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach, and many want their crews to genuinely understand the updated expectations around behavior and onboard culture.

A transitional phase

On one side, the formal regulatory position: existing certificates remain valid, and no specific reference to MSC.560(108) is required - the IMO Sub-Committee on safety reconfirmed this in its February 2026 meeting. On the other, operational reality: companies, inspectors and clients want visible evidence that training reflects the latest standards, and individual flag states can, and do, add requirements of their own. It is in this gap that much of the current confusion sits.

What it means in practice

For seafarers, the message is reassurance: a valid pre-2026 PSSR certificate is generally still compliant. Employers may, however, expect awareness of the new topics introduced by MSC.560(108), and still need to ensure their crews receive additional training. Taking the new PSSR course – especially when done online - is often the simplest way to remove any doubt. Flag states including Liberia and Bahamas have approved online PSSR courses.

For newcomers, training will include the updated content from the start. It is still advisable - though not formally required - to have MSC.560(108) explicitly mentioned on the certificate, to avoid future retraining.

For companies, the challenge is balancing regulatory compliance with practical clarity: ensuring crews are not only certified, but demonstrably aligned with current expectations.

A broader change in maritime safety

The evolution of PSSR reflects a wider shift: the industry is moving beyond a purely technical view of risk towards a more holistic one, where behavior, culture and wellbeing are recognized as equally important. MSC.560(108) is not just about updating a course - it redefines what safety at sea really means, for all people, men and women, out at sea. And that, perhaps, explains why a course that once sat quietly in the background, now sits at the center of so many conversations.

About the authors:

STCW.online is the digital training platform of ECMT (Emergency Control Maritime Training B.V.), a Rotterdam-based, ISO 9001:2015-certified maritime training institute. They offer many online STCW courses, including Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (PSSR), which has been updated to MSC.560(108). Visit stcw.online for the full course catalogue.



This article is sponsored by Emergency Control Maritime Training.