Ukrainian Strikes Prompt Cancelation of Russian Navy's Fleet Review

The Russian Navy normally holds a large-scale fleet review on the last Sunday in July, a festive celebration of its 300-plus years of history. President Vladimir Putin is usually in attendance, often riding along. But for the second year in a row, the Navy Day events have been quietly canceled, replaced by a small ceremony inside the secure confines of the Russian Navy's headquarters complex. The unnamed but likely reason: Ukraine's proven ability to reach St. Petersburg with long-range strike drones.

Compilation of most Ukrainian drones strikes on a Wildberries facility in the vicinity of St. Petersburg, Russia this morning. https://t.co/8E7IJ7ZNI6 pic.twitter.com/fY7zmDyKDn — Woofers (@NotWoofers) July 24, 2026

St. Petersburg drivers pass between fires burning on both sides of the road after strikes on logistics hubs. https://t.co/qsM06qx6Jk pic.twitter.com/9xIM2bKjh5 — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) July 24, 2026

The ceremony attracted derision from pro-Ukrainian commentators, who suggested that the small crowd and the printed poster of a Russian submarine were a step down for President Putin. The Kremlin has removed its own photographs of the event.

??In the ????????RF, a parade took place on Navy Day, but without the fleet itself.



Instead of real ships, there were huge banners with their photos. pic.twitter.com/kf4uVjLAJf — ????MilitaryNewsUA???????? (@front_ukrainian) July 26, 2026

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Russian officials have not confirmed the reason for the cancellation of the full-scale parade, but just days earlier, Ukrainian drones hit two massive e-commerce distribution centers in St. Petersburg and sent massive columns of smoke skyward over the city. Visibility was reduced enough to force the suspension of air traffic at the city's airport.

Even during high-profile events, slow-moving Ukrainian drones have managed to find their way through St. Petersburg's air defenses. In June, an oil terminal in the city's harbor and a warship at the nearby naval station on Kronstadt were hit - just before the start of Russia's high-profile annual economic conference. The event still occurred as planned, but under a pall of smoke.