Maritime Industry to Discuss Decarbonization in Hamburg

Port of Hamburg

On June 21-22, 2022, the 3rd Decarbonizing Shipping Forum will gather major shipowners, service providers, research, and government bodies for two days of knowledge sharing and networking in Hamburg. The forum will cover a variety of topics and welcome speakers from different segments who are united by a shared goal – lowering carbon emissions and the long-term greening of the maritime sector.

In 2022, ALJ Group will host a single maritime event and all company’s efforts are devoted to building an outstanding major gathering for all sector leaders who are passionate about setting a course for a sustainable shipping future. The event will offer a conference with sessions on topics relating to carbon neutral shipping, regulations overview, discussions on future fuel mix as well as an exhibition where top-notch solution providers will present their latest technologies and innovations.

The in-person event boasts generous support from industry leaders - MSC Group has become a gold sponsor of the forum and attendees will hear a keynote from Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group Bud Darr on MSC’s work in reaching net-zero future for shipping.

In addition to MSC, the event is proud to have such notable companies as Navtek and P Ship Systems joining as gold sponsors. The attendees will be able to meet representatives, hear presentations, and visit exhibitions booths of Silver Sponsors: GTT and Quadrise, Bronze Sponsor - BRS Group, and many others.

The conference speaker lineup will gather authoritative experts from different segments: major shipowners, port authorities, regulatory bodies, and associations. A.P. Moller - Maersk’s Senior Director, Head of Decarbonisation Innovation & Business Development Jacob Sterling, Hapag-Lloyd’s Director Regulatory Affairs Wolfram Guntermann, Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s VP for Global Sustainability Roger Strevens, Virgin Voyages’ Director for Social Impact & Sustainability Jill Stoneberg and TUI Cruises’ Senior Environmental Manager Lucienne Damm will all discuss their companies’ strategies and actions that are being taken on the decarbonization journey from their perspective. The event will also welcome speakers from major European ports, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, eFuel Alliance, and other recognized maritime organizations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the most important environmentally responsible shipping issues and achievements as well as engage in networking to help them start new partnerships with decision makers and industry experts. Don’t miss the opportunity to join the 3rd Decarbonizing Shipping Forum!

Throughout the years of experience, ALJ Group has tested and tailored an interactive platform, where participants can engage in a fruitful debate and take full advantage of networking with the speakers and the audience. In addition to an informative conference with top experts, the participants get an exclusive opportunity to also attend an exhibition where carefully selected solution providers showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

