Laborde Products Completes Repowering Projects for Canal Barge Co.

Laborde Products, a leader in marine engine solutions, announced the recent completion of two repowering projects for Canal Barge Company. The projects showcase a strategic and major boost to the vessels upgrading their performance with high-quality marine engine solutions. Both projects were completed at the Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas.

Mitsubishi Repower of M/V Integrity

For the M/V Integrity, the team completed the successful replacement of twin KTA38 engines with Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines. These new units, delivering an impressive 1100hp at 1800rpm, significantly enhance both the performance and efficiency of the vessel.

“The increased power and simplicity has greatly benefitted M/V Integrity in both its maneuverability and maintainability,” said David Lane, Senior VP of Marketing at Canal Barge Company, while expressing his satisfaction with the upgrade. He notes that it exceeded the company’s expectations. “We value our partnership with Laborde and look forward to our next repower being available for service in June 2024."

Laborde Products reports the successful collaboration underscores the seamless integration of Mitsubishi’s mechanical advantage and expert industry knowledge, setting standards in marine propulsion.

"We are thrilled about the enhanced efficiency and performance that the Mitsubishi S12R engines will provide,” said Trace Laborde, Vice President of Sales at Laborde Products. “This repower project showcases our unwavering commitment to equipping marine operators with the best solutions available in the market."

Repowering M/V Ned Merrick with Mitsubishi S16R Engines

Laborde Products also recently completed a repower project for the M/V Ned Merrick, owned by Canal Barge Company. The project featured the replacement of the vessel's previous engines with two Tier 3 S16R engines from Mitsubishi, each delivering 1675HP at 1600RPM.

"The installation of Mitsubishi S16R engines for M/V Ned Merrick modernizes the vessel’s mechanical equipment for both improved emissions and more efficient operations,” said Lane. “Repowers are an important piece of our ‘Fleet of the Future’ planning and we are thankful for our partnership with Laborde.”

The switch to Mitsubishi's S16R engines showcases Canal Barge Company's commitment to embracing reliable propulsion systems for improved operational efficiency and reliability The M/V Ned Merrick was previously powered by two EMD 567 engines.

"This repower is a testament to our dedication to offering some of the best marine engines in the industry,” said Laborde. “Working with Canal Barge Company to upgrade the M/V Ned Merrick has been a rewarding experience, and it underscores our commitment to supporting our clients with top-tier solutions.”

The M/V Ned Merrick is now poised to operate more efficiently and reliably, further enhancing the services provided by Canal Barge Company.

This article is sponsored by Laborde Products.


