Innovations in Decarbonization and Digitalization at SNIC 2022

Singapore and Norway are leading the way – SNIC 2022 is a call to action for maritime decarbonization.

Our ambition is to make Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2022 the most valuable conference in Singapore on maritime & offshore decarbonization and digitalization.

NBAS, The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and Innovation Norway will jointly host SNIC 2022 with our partners at hotel Conrad Centennial in Singapore on November 18, 2022 from 0930 to 1630.

All speakers and panelists participate in person. Hence, SNIC2022 is an excellent networking platform for identifying new business opportunities within the green shift for shipowners, solution providers, and other key stakeholders in the maritime industry.

SNIC 2022 focuses on digitalization and decarbonization in the maritime industry. We will demonstrate existing solutions as well as prospective developments in alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies.

SNIC 2022 will be a physical event with ample networking opportunities at our venue, the five-star Conrad Centennial Singapore. The event will bring together Singapore and Norway business and thought leaders, decision-makers, government agencies, regulators, and commercial solution providers. We will also stream the conference to make it available in Norway and the rest of the world.

This year’s edition of SNIC will also feature the inaugural SNIC Innovation Awards. The award will recognize the best decarbonization technology providers and adopters.

Register for streaming at https://nbas.org.sg/snic-2022/snic-2022-registration-for-streaming/ or visit https://nbas.org.sg/snic-2022/ for information on in-person attendance.

Last year, we focused on The Green Transition and Investing in Sustainability. Hit the button if you want to relive the whole of SNIC 2021 again.

