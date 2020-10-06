Horizon Air Freight and Ecochlor Unite for Clean Oceans and Waterways

By Horizon Air Freight 10-05-2020 04:36:18

Horizon Air Freight, a leader in global marine logistics, has announced an alliance with Ecochlor, a leading ballast water management manufacturer, to ensure compliance for shipowners.

“Horizon Air Freight is very excited about our collaboration with Ecochlor to provide a turnkey solution for their customers,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Leondis. “Our joint initiative will help shipping companies comply with installation requirements for IMO ballast water treatment, a critical step in helping to keep our waterways clean.”

Justin Knight, director of operations at Ecochlor, also celebrated the partnership. “Horizon has been in the maritime industry for over 50 years, and we trust them to get our shipments on deck and on time,” he said. “We are very excited to bring on additional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in our efforts to provide superior support to owners.”

Together the companies will ensure that their clients receive their marine equipment on time and on budget, secure in the knowledge that they are keeping the oceans and waterways safe from contamination and invasive species.

Horizon Air Freight keeps fleets shipshape and on schedule with global marine logistics by air, land, and sea. Critical marine spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide: consolidated, expedited, delivered door to deck. To learn more or to request a quote, call 800-221-6028 or visit haf.com.



The Ecochlor® Ballast Water Management System uses a two-step treatment process to treat ballast water – filtration followed by chlorine dioxide (ClO2). The system’s effectiveness is not impaired by variations in salinity, temperature, turbidity, organics, and vibration. Ecochlor has IMO and USCG Type Approval and meets or exceeds regulatory guidelines. To learn more, visit ecochlor.com.

