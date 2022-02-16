Horizon Air Freight

Horizon Air Freight keeps fleets shipshape and on-schedule with global marine logistics by air, land, and sea. Critical marine spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide: consolidated, expedited, delivered door to deck. Whatever you need, wherever you need it, we’ll get it there on time and on budget. With more than 50 years of experience, we keep more than 3,000 ships safe, able, and sailing. To learn more or to request a quote, call 800-221-6028 or visit haf.com.

Horizon Air Freight Data Analytics: New Technology for the New Year

Published Feb 16, 2022 1:34 PM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Shipping

Building on a Foundation of First-Rate Service For fifty years, Horizon Air Freight has specialized in equipping our clients wi...

Confronting the Container Imbalance

Published Aug 31, 2021 1:42 PM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Ports

Procurement managers, technical directors, and purchasing agents are feeling it in high prices and long delays: As the global econ...

When You Must Deliver: A South America-to-Mexico Success Story

Published May 17, 2021 12:18 PM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Shipping

It was a relatively small and inexpensive spare - a 20-kilo part for the main air compressor, worth about $700 -&nbsp;but what a j...

How to Keep Deliveries 99% On Time

Published Mar 16, 2021 10:43 AM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Shipping

In the best of times, the global shipping network is extraordinarily complex. Hundreds of ports in hundreds of countries serve ten...

Horizon Air Freight and Ecochlor Unite for Clean Oceans and Waterways

Published Oct 5, 2020 4:36 PM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Shipping

Horizon Air Freight, a leader in global marine logistics, has announced an alliance with Ecochlor, a leading ballast water managem...

How Cruise Lines are Preparing for a Post-Pandemic World

Published Sep 30, 2020 7:13 PM by Horizon Air Freight

Posted in: Cruise Ships

It&rsquo;s no surprise or secret that the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a major economic blow to cruise ship lines. Some of the e...

