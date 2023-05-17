Hilco Starts Sale of Equipment from Hanjin Philippines Shipyard

Equipment from Hanjin Philippines Shipyard will be sold

Amsterdam-based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, an operating company of US-based Hilco Global, announced today the Sale of Surplus Equipment of the formerly owned Hanjin Philippines Shipyard, located in Subic Bay, Philippines, following its strategic acquisition.

Consistently with the new business direction of revitalizing the operations of the renowned shipyard into a Multi-Purpose Facility, surplus assets are now up for sale on HilcoBid.com from Hanjin Philippines Shipyard, which was recognized among the ten largest shipyards in the world. With 300 Ha/740 acres of area for the entire manufacturing unit, the shipyard employed 35,000 staff.

Equipment in this sale was installed new from 2007 to 2009 at the shipyard. Hanjin successfully built the first ship in 2009 at the shipyard.

Featured Equipment:

• Goliath-, Jib (Dockyard)-, Bridge Type-, Gantry and Overhead Cranes,

• CNC Plasma-, Oxygen Cutting Machines, Hydr. Shipyard Presses, Panel- & T-Bar Fabrication Lines,

• 5000+ Welders, Welding Cable,

• 5000+ Dockyard Equipment,

• 100+ Forklifts,

• Hydr.- & Crawler Cranes, Aerial Platforms, Boomstackers, Tractor & Trailers, Trucks, Vans, Buses, Cars, and much more.

• Vessels; Tugboats, High-Speed Passenger Vessels, Roll-on Roll-off Passenger/Transport Vessels

“This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for buyers seeking to purchase high-quality shipbuilding equipment,” said Robert Bouland, CEO at Hilco Industrial Acquisitions. Bouland also mentioned that they expect significant interest from Asia and the Americas and are open to considering offers to purchase a comprehensive package of substantial assets.

To arrange an inspection, access more detailed information about the assets which are being sold, or learn specific details on the sales process, please contact: Margot Ter Bogt ([email protected])

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, (www.hilcohia.com) is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells a broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. The company buys and sells assets through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private) sales. Hilco Industrial Acquisitions is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world’s leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

This article is sponsored by Hilco Industrial Acquisitions

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.