Global Maritime Community Goes Online For an Exceptional Gathering

By IGGS Group 05-20-2020 12:20:00

With the world facing challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the maritime industry is no exception. However, this industry has shown many times before that it can overcome any crisis and move forward. And one thing is clear - the world definitely needs the maritime industry to move forward.

As the business travel and global gatherings are facing restrictions, there is an obvious need for a gathering that would bring all the maritime community together in order to discuss the latest issues, trends, regulations, and of course to evaluate new technology and solutions.

Once again, maritime networking expert The IGGS Group took the responsibility to provide a solution for this situation. On the 18th of June, a global maritime gathering will be held online, bringing together shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, regulators and service providers from across the globe for one exceptional gathering - The World Maritime Forum Online.

Organizer: IGGS Group

Date and Time: June 18, 2020, 10:00 CET

For more information, please visit the official website at https://worldmaritime-forum.com/.

