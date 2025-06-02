Fouling Control More Important For Vessel Operators After IMO Agreement

Fouling control systems have never been more important when it comes to helping shipowners reduce carbon emissions and improve vessel efficiency to comply with ever-evolving regulations.

Over the past few years, vessel operators have had to adjust to the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), Fuel EU, and EU Emissions Trade System (EU ETS) regulations as the governing bodies map a route for the industry to reach net zero by 2050.

Chris Birkert, Marine Segment Manager, AkzoNobel

Vessel operators will now have to navigate a new challenge on the horizon after a global deal agreement on mid-term measures was passed at the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meeting in April, following almost a decade of negotiations.

From 2028, owners of large vessels will be compelled to reduce their greenhouse gas intensity in order to meet the guidance and be part of a carbon pricing mechanism that will add cost to emissions.

International® marine coatings experts are on hand and positioned to support customers to navigate changing regulations – especially relating to the selection of fouling control solutions where their unique Intertrac® Vision digital tool helps to plot operational profiles, quantify the impact of regulations, and provide a through-cycle view on vessel performance.

Shipping has become the first industry in the world with internationally mandated targets to reduce emissions and, according to maritime consultancy UMAS, the historic agreement could result in an eight percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

The deal is a historic moment for the industry and will further drive home the importance of reducing fuel consumption to meet targets and minimize the cost of carbon by selecting and using fouling control coatings and technologies to reduce drag and fuel consumption.

It follows the introduction of EU ETS, a levy on emissions for voyages between EU ports, and CII regulations, which resulted in vessels being rated A to E, best to worst, according to their carbon intensity data.

Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence Network (Clarksons’ CO2 Benchmark Tracker - Nov 2024) predicted approximately 5,836 vessels, 23 percent of the world’s fleet, have been rated D under the CII regulation and their operators have three years to reduce emissions or risk being taken out of service.

The report also estimated that 1,109 vessels, four percent of the global fleet, were ranked E last year and have just 12 months to become compliant or face decommission. Shipowners, whose vessels are rated D for three consecutive years or E for one year, must also submit a corrective action plan.

CII regulations have been a key discussion point and last year International® marine coatings assisted a record number of shipowners in making more informed, data-driven choices about their fouling control coatings. Our solutions not only ensure regulatory compliance but also enhance vessel performance and sustainability.

Marine coatings and technologies, in isolation, are not enough for shipowners to address today’s regulatory challenges. They need trusted expertise and proven performance, along with tailored solutions, to make data-driven and informed investment decisions. Consequently, we have seen an increase in the number of our customers using Intertrac Vision, our big data predictive tool that allows shipowners and operators to find the right coating scheme for their specific needs.

Intertrac Vision tailors coating schemes to the individual needs of each vessel, analyzing insights from more than 200,000 drydock events and 10,000 vessel operations, and evaluating the return on investment based on the specified vessel type and operational scenarios.

To further assist shipowners and operators, Intertrac Vision includes recently updated features such as total cost of ownership analysis, CII rating predictions, EU ETS impact assessment, and extended docking cycles.

Actionable insights to assess the impact of fouling control coatings on vessel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions while in transit are provided by the tool, enabling our in-house hull performance experts to collaborate closely with customers. This partnership approach simplifies the coating selection process and delivers data-driven outcomes.

Last year International® published a whitepaper that demonstrated the high degree of accuracy of Intertrac Vision, as well as the contribution of the Intercept® 8500 LPP coating to vessel performance. Our tool projected a 1.4 percent speed loss over a 60-month in-service period which proved to be in line with actual vessel performance.

Furthermore, the application of Intercept 8500 LPP led to a reduction of vessel carbon emissions of approximately 8,500 tonnes over the five years. As a result, the vessel maintained a CII ‘A’ grade rating throughout the study which resulted in the customer achieving both performance and decarbonization targets.

We have previously partnered with another leading marine-based business and released a whitepaper outlining how ship operators can reduce their fuel use and emissions output by using Silverstream® Technologies' air lubrication system (ALS) with AkzoNobel’s fouling control coatings. The whitepaper explored how a combination of air lubrication and the right fouling control coating can reduce hull resistance and increase efficiency, providing shipowners with a “clear competitive edge”.

Silverstream’s system generates a microbubble carpet beneath a ship’s hull to reduce the vessel’s frictional resistance, while AkzoNobel provides protective coatings and effective fouling control to minimize a ship’s frictional resistance through maintenance of a smooth and clean hull surface.

The results showed that ultra-performance biocidal or foul release coatings can work in synergy with the Silverstream system to help maintain, and even improve, the ALS’s resistance reduction capabilities.

At International®, we recognize the challenges that regulations pose to our customers. As discussed earlier, the potential loss of nearly a quarter of vessels from the global fleet due to CII regulations introduces significant new challenges for shipowners and operators.

As a trusted partner, we’ve helped customers both improve and maintain their CII rating and offset the EU ETS surcharge which came into force last year when shipowners paid 40 percent of their emissions, which increased to 70 percent for this year and 100 percent from 2026.

The latest carbon levy passed at the IMO meeting in April is set to be introduced in 2028 with larger penalties and will affect shipping routes across the world should vessel operators fail to reduce their carbon intensive fuels.

However, there are steps that shipowners can take to invest in regulation compliance and minimize penalties. With nearly 150 years of coatings expertise in the marine industry, supported by our expert hull performance team and data-driven insights and forecasting tools, we are uniquely positioned to help shipowners and operators achieve compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.

Chris Birkert is Marine Segment Manager at AkzoNobel. For more information, visit: Marine Coatings at International-marine

This article is sponsored by AkzoNobel.

