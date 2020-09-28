Film: Creating Greater Awareness of Ballast Water Issue From Optimarin

(photo courtesy of Optimarin) By Optimarin 09-28-2020 05:48:12

Leading ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin has released a film aiming to create greater public awareness of the issue of ballast water, invasive species and the role the shipping industry has in combating this major environmental threat. The five-minute long ‘Global Thought Leader’ video is set to be broadcast on respected international news channel CBS News (CSBN), as well as being shared across social media platforms and promoted through Optimarin’s own online channels.

You can be amongst the first to see it here: ‘Global Thought Leader’

Dangerous cargo

Optimarin has always been a pioneer within the BWT niche. The Norwegian headquartered firm was the first to install a commercial treatment system in 2000, the first to obtain full USCG approval in 2016, and recently introduced the industry’s first leasing agreement to ensure flexible financing for shipowners worldwide. The film, explains Tore Andersen, EVP Sales & Marketing, marks another innovative way to support the development of a segment that deserves greater attention.

“Untreated ballast water is a major driver in the spread of invasive species from one marine ecosystem to another,” he states. “Water is pumped onboard a vessel in one location and, unless properly treated, discharged in another full of organisms from the first. These ‘invasive species’ can thrive in their new environments, devasting ecosystems, damaging infrastructure and ruining livelihoods. Around 7,000 marine species are carried every single day in ballast water tanks, with about 10 billion tons of ballast water transported globally.”

Trusted solution

Andersen continues: “Invasive species are the number one cause of species extinction, so this issue could not be more critical, especially at this point in human history. But ballast water and the threat it poses to the environment simply does not get the headlines it deserves. This is major, major issue – for shipping, but also for the world at large. And thankfully, unlike many of the challenges we currently face, we have a solution!”

Optimarin’s environmentally friendly ultra-violet based system is the trusted choice of leading shipowners worldwide. The simple, reliable and easy to install and operate solution eliminates all organisms within ballast water and complies with the most stringent environmental regulations, ensuring peace of mind for owners, operators and all industry stakeholders. The firm focuses exclusively on BWT and has sold over 1000 systems with around 650 installed, of which approximately 40% are retrofitted.

Easy does it

“It is our mission to make ballast water treatment and compliance as simple as possible, working with the industry to help tackle challenges and satisfy individual demand,” Andersen notes, adding: “Every owner has a responsibility, both to comply with regulations and to serve society and protect the environment. This film will help demystify the issue and create awareness of its gravity and how to address it.

“The scale of the problem may seem overwhelming, but, trust us, there is an easy solution… and we’re here to deliver it.”

Optimarin has been exclusively focused on BWT since its formation in 1994. Customers include names such as Royal Caribbean International, Fednav, GulfMark, Hapag Lloyd, Matson Navigation, McDermott, the Danish Navy, MOL, Seatruck, and Technip, amongst others.

The Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) has certification from a comprehensive range of classification organizations, including ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, CCS & MLIT Japan.

Watch the film here (https://optimarin.com/optimarin-global-thought-leaders/)

This article is sponsored by Optimarin.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.