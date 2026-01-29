Russians Rescue Iranian Cargo Ship After Distress Call in the Caspian Sea

Officials in the Caspian Sea port of Makhachkala are reporting that the crew of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship has been saved after the vessel issued a distress call. It was the second incident this month involving an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Shiva (3,344 dwt) was built in 1986 and, since July 2024, has been sailing under the Iranian flag. It started its life in the Soviet era as a Russian-flagged ship and later sailed under flags including Togo, Mongolia, Moldova, and Belize. The ship is 116 meters (380 feet) in length. Its last recorded inspection was in Georgia in 2023, and that inspection found 10 deficiencies.

Media reports are saying the vessel sustained an unknown hull breach after sailing from Amirabad, Iran. It was reported to be taking on water in the engine room and the hold. Further, the media is saying the ship later ran aground. Conditions in the Caspian were reported with waves at two meters (6.5 feet).

Officials at the port of Makhachkala on the western shore of the Caspian Sea reported that two tugs from Rosmorport had been dispatched to aid the vessel. They escorted the ship into port.

The vessel was brought into Makhachkala with the reports saying the 10 crewmembers aboard were uninjured. The port says the ship is now safely at a berth.

Ukrainian outlets reported the incident while noting that its forces have become more active in targeting assets in the Caspian. However, Ukraine has not taken credit for this incident or the prior one, which took place two weeks ago.

The Iranian freighter Rona (3,262 dwt) was pictured sinking in the Caspian on January 14. Turkmen responders reached the ship and rescued the 14 crewmembers. The ship is thought to have sunk.

Both vessels were operating on a regular route between Iran and Russia. The Ukrainian online media outlet Crimean Wind calls the Caspian Sea “the main route for maritime supplies of weapons and sanctioned goods from Iran to Russia.”

