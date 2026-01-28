Bosun Killed in Fall Aboard Handysize Bulker off Colombia

Colombia's maritime authority has reported a fatal fall aboard a bulker off the coast of Buenaventura, which prompted a rapid medevac attempt.

The geared bulker Cetus Narwhal was operating about 30 nautical miles from the sea buoy for Buenaventura when the ship's bosun suffered a fall in one of the cargo holds. The Buenaventura VTS center received a report of the casualty and notified the Colombian Navy and coast guard.

The surface conditions on scene were too rough to carry out a medevac by ship-to-boat transfer, so a Colombian Navy helicopter aircrew was dispatched to assist. The victim was taken aboard and flown to a military base in Buenaventura, then transferred onwards to a medical center. The bosun was declared dead after his arrival.

The Cetus Narwhal returned to an anchorage at the port for an investigation.

The directorate did not release the time of the incident, but AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows that Cetus Narwhal departed the port on January 25th on a westward course, then came to a stop and returned to anchor early on the 26th. As of Wednesday she remained in position at the mouth of the harbor, based on AIS data.

"The General Maritime Directorate deeply regrets the loss of this life at sea and expresses its sincerest condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones," the agency said in a statement, adding that it has launched an inquiry into the fatality.

Cetus Narwhal (ex name Venture Spirit) is a 40,000 dwt bulker built in 2016 and flagged in Liberia.

Top image: Cetus Narwhal (file image courtesy Tony Roberts / VesselFinder)