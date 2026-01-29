Report: UK Chases “Suspicious” Russian Cargo Ship from Bristol Channel



British media is abuzz with reports that a “suspicious” Russian cargo ship was chased out of the Bristol Channel. The ship had reportedly anchored close to critical undersea telecom cables running to the U.S., Canada, Spain, and Portugal, drawing the attention of the authorities.

The cargo ship named Sinegorsk (12,798 dwt) reportedly told HM Coastguard that it was making “essential safety repairs.” It entered the busy Bristol Channel Tuesday night, January 27, and it is reported to have dropped anchor about two miles off Minehead. The media reports place the ship about three-quarters of a mile from the critical cables. The ship had arrived unannounced around 11:00 p.m. local time.

Built in 2004, the ship has been sailing since 2023 under the Russian flag. Tracking shows it had come from Arkhangelsk, and its AIS says “for orders.”

Already on edge over the dangers to critical infrastructure, the ship drew the attention of the UK authorities. Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for Home Affairs, Alicia Kearns, is quoted in the media as calling the ship “deeply suspicious.” A UK Coastguard aircraft was reported to have been circling the vessel early on Wednesday.

Last November, the UK’s Ministry of Defence had said it was on alert after having seen a 30 percent increase in Russian vessels in UK waters in the past two years. Most of the incursions were vessels transiting the English Channel, although the Ministry also accused a Russian spy ship of lingering near the UK and directing lasers at RAF planes. Recently, the UK has vowed to increase its efforts to challenge shadow fleet tankers.

The reports said midday on Wednesday, January 28, a Wildcat helicopter was dispatched from Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton. About 30 minutes later, Sinegorsk was back underway, heading out of UK waters.

UK Defence Journal reports a spokesperson for the Department for Transport told it, “We issued a clear warning as a first step to Sinegorsk vessel to leave UK waters after it entered to undertake essential safety repairs. This directive has been complied with, and the vessel is leaving UK waters.”

The ship is not under sanctions, but reports have said it might have ties to the Russian military. Arkhangelsk has a long history with the Russian military and remains a vital hub for military operations.

The vessel’s last AIS signal showed it heading south at a speed of 9 knots. It was past the English Channel, far out to sea off the French coast and the port of Brest.