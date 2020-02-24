Exploration Cable with UL/CSA Approval

By SAB Bröckskes 02-24-2020 03:55:00

The SAB 755 Exploration is a highly flexible control and supply cable for use in extreme climatic conditions, among others in topside-drilling-loops on oil, gas and geothermal rigs.

Furthermore, the cable can be applied in the wet areas of machine tools as well as for assembly and production lines. The new TPE sheath material guarantees high flexibility and a wide temperature range from -50°C up to +90°C. It is resistant against mud, UV radiation and ozone. The small outer diameter and the space-saving construction combined with a high robustness make this cable a perfect solution for many outdoor applications. This new cable type is also available as various hybrid types with communication and power cores.

Special solutions for special applications

The production possibilities of the SAB range from basic types and standard dimensions to special cables made according to the individual requirements of our customers. New productions are already possible for small quantities – this is especially interesting for small and pilot productions.

Cable manufacturer

SAB Bröckskes is a worldwide leading manufacturer of cables and wires , cable harnessing and temperature measuring techniques. More than 70 years of experience in cable manufacturing as well as in temperature measuring techniques have made, out of a one man business, a company with almost 500 staff members.

The strength of SAB Bröckskes is not only the manufacturing of standard cables but also the construction of special items. Every year SAB manufactures more than 1,500 special cables on customer´s request.

Contact:

Sacir Adrovic

adrovic@sab-broeckskes.de

Tel. 02162/898146

Fax 02162/898147

www.sab-cable.com

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.