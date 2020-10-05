Enabling Data Driven Decisions Using Data Exchange Platforms

By Alpha Ori Technologies 10-04-2020 01:18:00

Data is the building block for today’s world. As businesses evolve to keep pace with shifting industries, we must rely on increasing amounts of accurate and timely data to make fast, smart decisions. The primary function of a data warehouse is the ability to receive data from multiple sources and in various formats, classify and categorize the data for easy and fast retrieval through some means, namely APIs.

In order for data to be meaningful and easily accessible, data must be categorized, indexed and stored with metadata. Data retrieval and sharing functionality enables data to interact across products and platforms and thereby capturing the true value of data. Data warehouse is a clear, integrated representation of a non-volatile collection of both historical and current data. Analysis of this data helps organizations make informed decisions.

Alpha Ori’s newly launched Data Exchange Platform, VIO (pronounced “Vaayo”) is a secure data platform that enables the exchange of maritime data for reporting and analytics across products and applications. VIO allows the ingestion and curation of data from various sources like SMARTShip, Ship ERP, Class Registry, third pary party systems, etc. VIO enables data-driven business decisions and innovation through secure data exchange with other products/ platforms.

In short, AOT’s VIO with its subject oriented attributes provides a reliable and scalable platform for data pipeline, data orchestration, data curation and data warehousing.

“VIO enables our SMARTShipTM platform for Ecosystem play where our partners can provide their products on our platform and make their analysis more effective by accessing SMARTShip’s high frequency data,” says Sam Jha, chief product officer at Alpha Ori Technologies.

Features

Ability to ingest structured and unstructured data

Stores up to 3 years of historical data for distribution on demand

Well defined Interfaces for data extraction and export to 3rd party application ( based on REST API)

VIO utilizes industry-leading features to ensure highest levels of security for data in storage as well as transit

All data automatically encrypted (using AES 256 strong encryption)

Provide a single common data model (ISO 19848:2018 ) for all time series data

Integration with major maritime data sharing platforms

Benefits

“With Alpha Ori’s VIO platform you can manage your full data journey - ingest, process, store, and share your data securely throughout your organization and beyond,” says Biju Nair, CTO at Alpha Ori Technologies.

