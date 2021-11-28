Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Virtual "Live" Opens Next Week

Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo USA & Canada Virtual ‘Live’, a free-to-attend, online conference that takes place December 7-9, 2021, will provide a much-needed platform for US shipowners, shipyards, operators, fleet managers, naval architects and port authorities to engage with speakers and suppliers who will present the next generation of electric and hybrid marine propulsion and port infrastructure technologies and solutions.

Many vessels – including tugboats, ferries, offshore support vessels, other workboats, pleasure craft, luxury yachts, container ships and naval vessels - are suitable for hybridization or full electrification.

The virtual conference will showcase and discuss the rapid progress being made in battery technology, present the latest hybrid propulsion solutions and innovations in alternative fuels, and make the business case for commercial operators to switch to electric and hybrid technology. It will also highlight the technologies and solutions for next-generation port infrastructure, charging and cargo handling to achieve a more efficient, smarter port.

This exclusive online event is hosted on an engaging and simple-to-use networking platform, which will allow participants to network, share content, host video meetings and discuss important industry developments - all from the convenience of their work desk or home office.

Over 60 speakers from leading organizations - including ABB, Wartsila, BAE Systems, Cavotec, Damen Shipyards and GE Power Conversion - will share their expertise on the critical issues set to shape this fast-moving industry.

Highlights include a detailed look at how best to decarbonize US inland waterways, presented by Georgios Plevrakis, director of global sustainability at ABS. The presentation will be part of the “Perspectives - The New Normal and What’s Happening” opening session.

“Over the last decade, there has been an increased focus on decarbonization within the oceangoing area of shipping,” says Plevrakis. “But as more shipping regulations come into force, it begs the question, will inland waterways see the same focus in coming years?”

Plevrakis’ presentation will address this question and provide the audience with a look into potential vessel designs, alternative fuel options, technologies available and the challenges and advantages associated with each of these options.

The same opening session will see Oskar Levander, SVP concepts and innovation, Kongsberg Maritime, seek out low-carbon electric solutions that “return the best bang for the buck.” Levander, who previously held a similar position at Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine prior to the acquisition of the company, will examine how the different low-carbon solutions compare against each other and ask what type of zero-emission operation can already perform better economically than conventional solutions based on fossil fuels, while highlighting key opportunities to go electric without state funding.

Galen Hon, principal of the PoliSea Group, which recently helped the US Navy to envision the next generation of hybrid-powered ships, will examine how best to accelerate electrification at US ports. “If the global pandemic has a silver lining, it may well be how efficiently it exposed flaws in the freight transportation infrastructure,” he says. “It is an oddly opportune time for systemic failures with the federal government finally poised to invest heavily in the future of freight in the country. Done correctly, these investments could address key systemic problems while providing for reliable, resilient, and carbon-free goods movement.”

A fascinating range of opinions and insights are expected. Please visit the event website at electricandhybridmarinevirtuallive.com to view the full program and speaker list, as well as to register for your free conference pass!

