Drew Marine Acquires Fuel Treatment Solution CD92 Mycronizer Technology

Drew Marine, a global leader in maritime solutions, has acquired all rights, intellectual property, and technical documentation related to CD92 Mycronizer from Schiffs & Industrietechnik GMBH (SIT).

For decades, Drew Marine has offered a wide range of products and solutions designed to address various challenges associated with marine fuels. Drew Marine’s solutions are especially important as the marine industry incorporates fuel changes and adapts to more stringent environmental regulations. Our fuel treatment solutions include fuel mills and products to enhance fuel stability, improve combustion efficiency, prevent microbial growth, control sludge and deposits, optimize cold flow performance, and support water separation to ensure reliable, efficient, and compliant marine engine operation. The company’s latest offering, the CD92 Mycronizer, supports both environmental compliance and operational performance, making it a valuable addition to Drew Marine’s expanding Engineered Systems and New Build portfolios.

Compact and easily adaptable, the CD92 Mycronizer delivers two critical capabilities:

• Combustion Improvement – When located prior to the engine, it will break down agglomerated hydrocarbons (asphaltenes), ensuring the fuel droplets are the same size and as small as possible. This reduces specific fuel consumption, wear and tear on engine components, and reduces soot emissions.

• Sludge Reduction and Fuel Homogenization – When located prior to the purifier or in Settling Tank recirculation, it will reduce the amount of burnable fuel rejected by the purifier as sludge waste without jeopardizing catfine elimination. When utilized for storage tank circulation, this solves incompatibility issues.

With the addition of the wide capacity range of the CD92 Mycronizer line, Drew Marine offers a full line of fuel homogenization equipment, chemical treatments, and test monitoring solutions, along with remote and onboard technical support all designed to work in synergy. Our holistic approach to fuel management empowers shipowners and operators to optimize fuel quality, reduce waste, and ensure regulatory compliance across a wide range of fuel types.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of combining innovation with practical onboard solutions,” said Scot R. Benson, CEO of Drew Marine. “The CD92 Mycronizer offers immediate value to owners looking to increase efficiency and long-term reliability. This proven technology is an important addition to Drew's fuel management program. We are proud to partner with Heino Stache to continue to supply and develop this technology.”

“Heavy fuel management is a growing challenge,” added Heino Stache, Managing Director of SIT. “We’re confident Drew Marine will expand the technology’s impact globally.”

The CD92 will be integrated into Drew Marine’s New Build program and is now supported worldwide by the company’s technical service network.

Drew Marine has been providing the maritime industry with technical services and solutions for almost a century. Today, its global team brings the same dedication, expertise, and innovation to its services and products to help its customers find success in their businesses.

This article is sponsored by Drew Maritime. For more information about Drew Marine’s fuel treatment solutions, visit drew-marine.com.

