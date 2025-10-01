ComAp Delivers Advanced Power Management for Damen’s Hybrid Waterbus

ComAp collaborated with their long-standing customer Damen, one of the world’s leading shipbuilders, to deliver a comprehensive power management system (PMS) for Damen’s Waterbus 2907 Hybrid. Damen has a strong track record of designing innovative and sustainable vessels, and with this project, the company was looking to advance the electrification of its city ferry fleet, one of which now operates between Rotterdam and Drechtsteden.

Vessel electrification is progressing rapidly, becoming increasingly efficient and expanding beyond traditional ferries to include workboats such as crew transport vessels and tugboats. This shift reflects the maritime industry’s broader drive to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and future-proof operations.

To meet its low-emission, high-efficiency objectives, Damen sought a power management system that could reliably manage both AC and DC buses while orchestrating energy from multiple sources.

The main challenge of this project lay in ensuring seamless cooperation between the two bus types while enabling external control of the overall power infrastructure. Managing AC and DC power simultaneously is a complex task, particularly when they must be balanced. Damen needed a solution that would not only integrate these sources smoothly but also provide operators with reliable monitoring, control, and customisability to meet their demanding operational requirements.

To meet Damen’s specification, ComAp delivered a fully integrated AC/DC power management solution. The design closely followed the functional description, with only minor refinements to optimize performance and reliability. A suite of ComAp controllers, displays, and communication modules works in concert to manage every aspect of the vessel’s hybrid power system.

The scope of supply per vessel included seven of ComAp’s InteliSys NTC BaseBox controllers for gen-set integration, four InteliGateway 300 communication modules for reliable communications, and two InteliVision 13Touch displays providing clear, user-friendly system visualization. To support expanded input and output requirements, four IGS-PTM modules and two Inteli-AIO9/1 units were also included, alongside six LSM+PMS dongles to enable advanced load sharing and power management functionality. Additionally, ComAp prepared customized software based on Damen’s requirements, ensuring that the PMS aligned precisely with the shipbuilder’s functional description. This was followed by full commissioning of the pilot vessel by ComAp engineers, ensuring smooth operation from the outset.

The result of the project is a fully operational hybrid power management system that ensures reliable cooperation between AC and DC buses, delivering stable and efficient performance under a variety of operating conditions. The solution provides an option for external system control, further extending its versatility. Damen benefits from comprehensive monitoring and control of all system components, as well as the flexibility to adapt the software to changing operational needs.

Thanks to ComAp’s expertise, Damen’s Waterbus 2907 Hybrid now combines advanced technology with practical functionality, offering a robust and scalable power management platform that meets the shipbuilder’s high standards for performance, safety, and sustainability. The project demonstrates how ComAp’s power management solutions can be tailored to the specific requirements of leading shipbuilders, ensuring reliable integration of complex AC and DC infrastructure.

Project highlights:

• Seamless cooperation between AC and DC buses

• External control of the overall power infrastructure

• Customized software aligned with Damen’s specifications

• Comprehensive monitoring and management of all system components

• Flexible and scalable power management

The Damen Waterbus 2907 Hybrid demonstrates how innovative shipbuilders and trusted technology partners can work together to accelerate the shift towards cleaner and more efficient marine operations. By delivering a power management system that combines flexibility, reliability, and scalability, ComAp has helped Damen take an important step in advancing vessel electrification. Electrification across vessel types such as ferries, workboats, crew transfer vessels, and tugboats continues to gain popularity as operators look for proven ways to cut emissions and improve efficiency. ComAp’s expertise in hybrid and multi-source power control ensures that customers throughout the marine industry can confidently embrace this transition and shape a more sustainable future.

This article is sponsored by ComAp. For more information, visit ComAp online.

