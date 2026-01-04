Aging Freighter Goes Aground in Sea of Marmara

A freighter has gone aground on the northern shores of the Sea of Marmara, reportedly due to strong winds in the area.

On December 30, White Line arrived just off the coast of the port of Marmara and when to anchor. At about 1430 hours local time on Saturday, the vessel drifted from her anchorage and grounded just off a sandy beach, a tourist area known locally as Santos Plaji. Local outlet Sozcu reports that the ship was hit by a strong windstorm.

No injuries or pollution were reported, and as of Monday the ship remained aground, attended by the SAR vessel Tahlisiye 12. Surface conditions were too rough for a dive inspection on Sunday, but a full examination will be made once seas are calmer, Sozcu reported.

The White Line is a 75-meter coastal freighter built in 1985. The ship is Turkish-owned and operated, and she conducts regional trade around the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, from Malta to Port Said to the Kerch Strait, AIS data shows.

The vessel has accumulated dozens of port state control deficiencies, and added more than 40 last year alone. PSC inspectors have cited at least one issue in nearly every boarding since 2017. Recent findings include shortcomings with fire safety equipment, fire dampers, fire doors, engine room cleanliness, propulsion or auxiliary engines, accommodations, crew certifications and logbooks, among others.

White Line's grounding was one of two on Turkey's coastline over the weekend. The sanctioned oil tanker Qendil grounded just off Bozcaada on Sunday, coming to a rest near a rocky shoreline.

Near Buyukada, on the eastern side of the Sea of Marmara, Turkish SAR responders prevented a third grounding through a swift response to a drifting vessel. The LPG carrier Bitihi 2 nearly drifted ashore near the island of Buyukada, but a salvage tug intervened and moved the ship to a safe anchorage off Tuzla, SAR agency KEGM reported.