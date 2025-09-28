Dialogue Earth

Dialogue Earth is an independent non-profit dedicated to producing exceptional environmental journalism and informed conversations on urgent climate and sustainability topics. Our unique model brings local voices to global audiences and global stories of hope, action and change to local communities. We are committed to accurately portraying China’s development impacts across the Global South through geopolitically even-handed reporting and constructive dialogue. Our approach is rooted in a network of specialist country editors located across South and Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, and delivered through reporting in eight languages, workshops, and media partnerships. We seek to bring light, rather than heat, to crucial debates, and solutions to bear on complex problems.

Trawlers

After WTO Ban on Subsidies, What Next for Global Fisheries?

Published Sep 28, 2025 10:35 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Megan Jungwiwattanaporn,&nbsp;Tristan Irschlinger,&nbsp;Daniel Skerritt,&nbsp;Andrea Michelson,&nbsp;Zhang Yimo]...

U.S. Coast Guard boarding team approaches a drifting fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden (USN file image)

Pirate Attacks on Fishermen are Underreported - And Deadly

Published Aug 24, 2025 6:32 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Piracy

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Bryan Peters and&nbsp;Letizia Paoli] In late April 2018, about 40 nautical miles off Paramaribo, Suriname, w...

LNGC

Gas Power is Making China Dependent on LNG Shipping

Published Jun 18, 2025 8:11 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; [By Yu Aiqun and&nbsp;Maggie Zheng] In many ways, China&rsquo;s energy sector&nbsp;follows&nbsp;the path of &ldquo;sl...

Black Sea

Could Dumping Crop Waste in the Ocean Help Reduce CO2?

Published May 18, 2025 3:39 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Daniel Cressey] Scientists and entrepreneurs from across the world gathered in Bucharest earlier this year to dis...

Ghana

How Foreign Subsidies are Undermining West Africa's Fisheries

Published May 11, 2025 2:00 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Kebba Jeffang] At sunrise most days, Lamin Sarr launches his wooden fishing canoe into the Atlantic from The Gamb...

U.S.-China Tariff Spat Will Boost Brazil's Exports - And Deforestation

Published Apr 27, 2025 3:23 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Andr&eacute; Duchiade] The trade dispute between the United States and China is weakening the US position in...

Nodule collection robot built for deepsea mining (Allseas)

Can Trump Really Approve Mining in International Waters?

Published Apr 24, 2025 8:44 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Regina Lam] &nbsp; Pressure to open the international seabed for mining is mounting. Last month, Canadian b...

Petrobras FPSO

Brazil's Offshore Oil Sector is Fueling China

Published Apr 13, 2025 11:13 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; Last year, oil overtook soy as Brazil&rsquo;s main export for the first time since 2012. According to trade data publish...

Bubblegum coral (Paragorgia) covered with yellow Midas touch (Parazoanthidae). These species, found in the Nazca Ridge, are vulnerable to bottom trawling. (Schmidt Ocean Institute, CC BY NC SA)

South Pacific Coalition Moves to Protect Nazca Ridge Ecosystems

Published Apr 11, 2025 10:56 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Felipe Paredes] Hidden beneath the vast expanse of the Southeast Pacific Ocean are underwater mountain chains tha...

China has about 500,000 fishing boats and 16 million fishermen (iStock / Sky Blue)

China's Huge Fisheries Law Overhaul Could Make Fleet More Sustainable

Published Mar 9, 2025 7:43 PM by Dialogue Earth

Posted in: Environment

d [By Regina Lam] Nearly 16 million people in China&nbsp;depend&nbsp;on fisheries production for their livelihoods. A massiv...

