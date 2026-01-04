Texas A&M Researchers Develop "Smart" Collision-Avoidance System

Researchers at Texas A&M University have made significant progress in the development of a computerized system that has the ability to combat collisions by giving seafarers real-time maneuvering advice. The ultimate goal is to save the shipping industry massive losses, including loss of lives, that are brought about by collisions.

Dubbed "Smart-Sea," the system combines raw radar imaging data with advanced machine learning is designed to give seafarers real-time guidance on how and when to maneuver their vessel to ensure safety. By providing information visually on a dashboard, seafarers will have a tool that empowers them to make a decision on maneuvering the vessel away from potential dangers. The system's vessel maneuvering model is based on seafarer experience, computational fluid dynamics models and machine learning trained on past vessel motions.

The team says that the raw radar images are processed using a machine learning tool that identifies and classifies stationary objects like offshore oil platforms and depleted wellheads, among others that are near the vessel. Once identified, the vessel’s maneuverability and seafarer’s experience level are considered to recommend the safest action for the vessel.

To assess the effectiveness of the Smart-Sea, the researchers tested it aboard the Texas A&M research vessel Trident, with preliminary data supporting the prototype as a way to reduce marine collisions. The 70-meter vessel with a cruising speed of 17 knots supports a wide range of underwater study and exploration.

Human error remains the single major cause of collisions, with data from Europe offering a recent glimpse. In October, the European Maritime Safety Agency published its annual overview of marine casualties and incidents, covering the period from January 2015 to December 2024. During the period, over 26,000 casualties and incidents occurred, and nearly 65 percent were linked to human action. Just over 50 percent of the contributing factors were related to human behavior. The report shows that when considering both, nearly 80 percent of the marine casualties and incidents involved a human element.

The Texas A&M University researchers are developing Smart-Sea through initial funding from the U.S. Department of the Interiors and Energy. They hope to secure additional funding to continue testing the system on other vessels. While currently designed for large merchant vessels, the researchers believe that development of low-cost models could allow the system to be adapted for recreational vessels as well.