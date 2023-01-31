CBS's Blue Board Leadership Programme Equips Boards for New Challenges

Focusing on value creation for corporations in the global maritime industry

Board members explore issues challenging the maritime industry and effective board management

The maritime industry has always been the industry most impacted by global challenges such as geopolitical unrest, wars, and natural disasters. At the same time, it’s needed to show resilience, quickly bouncing back and recovering but now the operations are growing more complex. The industry confronts issues ranging from the changing energy market to emerging environmental regulations, and digitalization, to name just a few. Demands are exceptionally high.

Upskilling boards is a must CBS research shows

Future “blue” board members at corporations across the maritime industry are on the rise. They are expected to be knowledgeable about the increasing complexity, unpredictability, and volatility alongside issues such as digitalization, risk management, and the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

By researching and examining governing boards, it was recognized it is crucial for corporations to enhance their know-how with the most relevant insight on the broad level for a better understanding of strategy, operation, financial risks, and performance to benefit all stakeholders. As a result of the research, CBS Executive Fonden in partnership with the Blue MBA Alumni Association created the Blue Board Leadership Programme which aims to give the necessary tools and knowledge to board members within the maritime industry.

The Blue Board Leadership Programme

The Blue Board Leadership Programme combines world-renowned expertise within the CBS Board Leadership Programme and the Executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics (The Blue MBA), which represents successful participants over the past 20+ years.

In developing the program, CBS Board Leadership Education and the Blue MBA Alumni Association have partnered with distinguished professors from Copenhagen Business School and other international universities and business schools, members of company boards, and partners from many distinguished companies.

Led by a world-class faculty of some 25 experienced professors, board leaders and advisors, and industry experts, participants will work on industry-relevant cases during the program, focusing on the most important issues and dilemmas faced by directors and board members of global maritime and logistics companies. The program has received support from many leaders within the maritime community and has been financially supported by the Danish Maritime Foundation.

The collaboration aims to prepare present and future “blue” board members to meet ever-rising demands and expectations in the increasing complexity, unpredictability, and volatility of the world, alongside risk management and the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda. The red thread of the program is on value creation for corporations in the global maritime industry, for shareholders, stakeholders, and society at large.

Redefining purpose

With this initiative, the Blue Board Leadership Programme provides knowledge and best practices for the function of boards, while still meeting the requirements of corporate governance. The program addresses the challenges to redefine purpose, strategy, risk governance, and business practice in the era of climate change, sustainable finance, digitization, geopolitical developments and the new world order of globalization in the wake of COVID-19 and the Russian war on Ukraine.

CBS Board Leadership Programme and the Blue MBA Alumni Association are confident that this program will transform the industry for the better.

A holistic education

It is this holistic focus on interactions across a business and its strategic operations, which gives companies an advantage in growing faster, increasing yields, and realizing market opportunities. Underpinning this, it is essential for “blue” board members to gain knowledge about the corporate governance system, value creation, company law, and board dynamics.

The Blue Board Leadership Programme endeavors to set the bar high, offering a robust board leadership training program based on the reputed CBS Board Leadership Education programs. It will be anchored in, be relevant to, and add value to the global maritime segment and its needs incorporating sound principles and best practices for executive board membership, stewardship, and governance through case studies. The program will showcase examples of high-performance boards operating in key global governance regimes.

It will seek to show how boards can navigate accelerated change, the growing ESG agenda, and increased complexity within the global domain of the sector. Participants will discuss examples of business success and learning from failures, and how to mitigate risk. The program explores how to maximize business opportunities, growth, and shareholder value through strategic board involvement.

The first class, which started its first module in December, was fully subscribed, confirming the value that the education will bring to the higher echelon of the maritime industry.

Details

The Blue Board Leadership Programme consists of two modules each lasting four days. The 2023/2024 program will conduct its first module between November 14–17, 2023, and its second module from January 29-February 1, 2024.



For more information and registration for the 2023 Blue Board Leadership Programme please visit: https://cbs-executive.dk/en/program/blue-board-leadership/

For more information about the Copenhagen Business School Executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics (The Blue MBA), please visit: cbs.dk/bluemba



This article is sponsored by CBS Executive Fonden.

