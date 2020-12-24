The Top Ten Editorials of 2020

COVID-safe crew change in Singapore, 2020 (file image) By The Maritime Executive 12-24-2020 06:14:00

2020 was a year for the record books. The industry dealt with a global pandemic, a crew change crisis, a record-setting hurricane season, an oil market downturn, a complete halt on cruising, and (on the upside) a highly profitable moment for ocean carriers. Our editorial contributors shared their thoughts on all of these events, reaching hundreds of thousands of readers.

These are the ten most popular editorial contributions of the year, covering everything from COVID disruption to mysterious AIS disruption to the growing competition between China and its neighbors. For more, read on below.

1) A Cruise Liner Captain’s Perspective on Recent Events

2) The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Shipping

3) Could the India–China Border Conflict Lead to a Naval War?

4) China's Giant Three Gorges Dam Faces Major Test

5) AIS Mystery: 12 Ships Appear to Cross Continents and Drive in Circles

6) China Expands its Island-Building Strategy Into the Mid-Pacific

7) Cruise Lines Prepare For The Future

8) A New Option for Efficient Low-Speed Propulsion

9) The Strange Saga of RCGS Resolute

10) COLREGS: Still Fit for Purpose?



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.